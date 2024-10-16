Plan your weekend: 6 fun things to do in Brevard for Oct. 18 through 24

Due to potential changes and cancellations, we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

1. ‘Red Carpet Film Scores’ concert in Melbourne

Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of great moments in cinematic music history at the Scott Center, 5625 Holy Trinity Drive, Melbourne, on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Experience Academy Award-winning music from “Lord of the Rings,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Schindler’s List,” “Star Wars,” “The Producers,” “Lawrence of Arabia” and more as the action plays out on the big screen. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door or free for ages 18 and younger. A second performance will be at Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th Street, Vero Beach, on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. Call 855-252-7276 or visit spacecoastsymphony.org .

2. ‘Let’s Duet’: James Spiva and Sasha Webster

Singers James Spiva and Sasha Webster will give a concert at Cocoa Village Playhouse, 300 Brevard Ave., on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Call 321-636-5050 or visit cocoavillageplayhouse.com .

3. Fall-tac-ular Paws fundraiser in Cocoa Village

Have your furry companion “create” their very own artwork at Tails at the Barkery, 14 Oleander Street in Cocoa Village during the Fall Art & Craft Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is a $10 donation to benefit the Mid Florida Sheltie Rescue . All pets must be on a leash, or in appropriate carriers, and have current vaccinations and county tags. Call 321-305-4584 or visit tailsatthebarkery.com .

4. Chamber music concert in Indialantic

The Melbourne Chamber Music Society presents the French baroque ensemble “Le Consort” in a concert at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 2030 N. Hwy. A1A, Indialantic, on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature the music of Vivaldi, Corelli, Veracini, Purcell and Bach. Tickets are $35, or $10 for students. Call 321-213-5100 or visit melbournechambermusicsociety.org .

5. Live theater around Brevard

'Dr. Cook's Garden': The play "Dr. Cook's Garden" is at Melbourne Civic Theatre , 817 E. Strawbridge Ave., Melbourne, through Nov. 10. A chilling suspense melodrama, the play is concerned with an idyllic New England town and the kindly doctor who would keep it that way—by any means necessary. Tickets are $35. Call 321-723-6935 or visit mymct.org .

'Sweeney Todd': The show "Sweeney Todd" is at the Henegar Center , 625 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, through Oct. 27. Attend the dark, witty and musical tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th century London. Tickets start at $42. Call 321-723-8698 or visit henegarcenter.com .

'The Rocky Horror Show': Titusville Playhouse 's Stage 2, 316 S. Palm Ave., Titusville, presents "The Rocky Horror Show" live from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1. This live staging of the musical that inspired the 1975 classic cult film follows Brad and Janet as they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night. Tickets start at $40. Visit titusvilleplayhouse.com .

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show': Dynamic Tension, a "Rocky Horror" shadow cast, will perform at Surfside Playhouse , 301 Ramp Road, Cocoa Beach, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19. General admission tickets are $25. Visit surfsideplayhouse.com or call 321-783-3127.

6. Shows at the King Center

The King Center is at 3865 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne. For tickets and additional information, visit kingcenter.com or call 321-242-2219.

Billy Ocean: Grammy Award-winning singer Billy Ocean will play at the King Center on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.50.

Classic Albums Live: Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced': Classic Albums Live brings Jimi Hendrix's "Are You Experienced" to the King Center on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Classic Albums Live recreates albums live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, using the world's best musicians. Tickets start at $29.

Classic Albums Live brings Jimi Hendrix’s “Are You Experienced” to the King Center on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Classic Albums Live recreates albums live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, using the world’s best musicians. Tickets start at $29. Celtic Thunder ‘Odyssey’: Celtic Thunder comes to the King Center on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. "Odyssey" is a captivating exploration of Irish music and culture. Rooted in the ensemble's impressive history, the show takes audiences on a sweeping journey through traditional and contemporary Irish music, featuring innovative arrangements that define Celtic Thunder's unique sound. Tickets start at $34.50.

