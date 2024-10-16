2024 elections: Incumbent Satellite Beach Mayor Osmer faces challenge from Johnson

Two candidates will vie for the Satellite Beach mayor's seat on Nov. 5: Gabriel Johnson and incumbent Steven Osmer .

Both highlight financial accountability, improving infrastructure and focusing on what is most important to the residents of Satellite Beach as key issues to tackle in the coming years.

The position has a four-year term, with no yearly salary, and includes a travel stipend. The Satellite Beach mayor and other council seats are nonpartisan races.

Here’s an overview of the candidates and where they stand on issues, ranging from millage to infrastructure and new development.

Johnson: Satellite High graduate; small-business owner who seeks to reduce overtime abuse, eliminate expenses and push for attrition to reduce a relatively high millage rate.

Candidates' top issues

Here is what the candidates said they believe are the top issues in the campaign for mayor and how they would address them:

Gabriel Johnson

"Satellite Beach currently has the highest millage rate in the county. My main goal is to reduce that by eliminating government waste.

"By reducing overtime abuse, eliminating executive travel/meal expenses (which do not in any way benefit the city taxpayers), and pushing for attrition (retirement and replacement at reduced cost for city employees already eligible for full pensions), we can save enough in our budget to reduce our millage rate a full point at minimum."

Steven Osmer

"Infrastructure such as roads and stormwater are issues that need continuous attention. Many of the streets in Satellite Beach are still the original roads put down when the city was being developed. The costs to repave ― and, in some cases rebuild ― are astronomical. This requires a multiyear approach to meet the needs, while maintaining a budget.

"Stormwater involves not only moving the water, but also treating it before it enters the lagoon. Many of the current stormwater pipes are 50 years old, are buried in residents’ yards, and in total disrepair. Replacement and treatment are very expensive, so finding grant money to help offset the costs is needed to reduce the burden on taxpayers.

"Building and maintaining reserves is crucial to be able to respond to disasters such as hurricanes. The cost of debris removal, replacement vehicles and facility repair is a very large expense. Although Federal Emergency Management Agency aid and other insurance may be received, it is usually more than a year to get that reimbursement. We need to have funding to support our residents today, not a year later. I will continue to vote for increased reserves in the budget.

"Maintaining a balance of new development and longtime residential neighborhoods is hard work. Satellite Beach is over 90% built out. Empty space is very rare for both new housing and businesses. Florida is known as a 'property-rights' state. Therefore, it is difficult in controlling the type of development the owners want versus what the neighboring citizens want. Today, with short-term rentals and Live Local Act requirements, municipalities must be able to meet all the state requirements while meeting the citizens’ desires. I will continue to seek more 'home-rule' legislation so we can make these decisions locally and not by the state."

Campaign contributions

Johnson: Through Sept. 27, Johnson raised $100 (all of it from himself) and spent $13.

Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

Gabriel Johnson

Age: 45

Occupation: Owner/operator of a landscaping business.

Education: Associate of applied science degree in small-business management.

Political/government/civic experience: "I have been involved in politics in Florida since college. I have concentrated mostly on my contributions as a business owner and job creator."

What endorsements have you received? "I'm self-financed and I have not sought any endorsements."

Campaign email: Gabriel@pestnlawn.com

Campaign phone number: 321-613-8299

Website: Gabe4SB.com

Steven Osmer

Age: 62

Occupation: Senior manager of operations

Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration – project management

Political/government/civic experience: 2014 to 2018, Satellite Beach City Council member; 2020 to 2024, Satellite Beach mayor; 2023, Space Coast League of Cities president; 2020 to 2024, Civilian Military Community Relations Council, South Beaches Coalition for Transportation Planning, Florida League of Cities Intergovernmental Relations, Mobility and Emergency Management Committee member; and National Space Club Florida committee member.

What endorsements have you received? Space Coast Association of Realtors

Campaign email: SteveOsmerForMayor@gmail.com

Website: steveosmerformayor.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2024 elections: Incumbent Satellite Beach Mayor Osmer faces challenge from Johnson