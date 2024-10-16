2024 elections: Four candidates seek two open seats on Satellite Beach City Council

Two seats are open in the race for Satellite Beach City Council, with current council member Mindy Gibson termed out and another member, David Vigliotti, stepping down.

Candidates Nicolle Boujaber , Mike Chase , Jazzie Hennings and Stephen Sams will appear on the ballot for the two seats, with the top two winning office.

The four candidates highlight government transparency, increased taxes, local business development and improvement on infrastructure as the key issues to tackle in the coming years.

The winners will join council members Mark Boyd and Jodi Rozycki. The positions have a four-year term, with no yearly salary, and include a travel stipend. Satellite Beach City Council races are nonpartisan races.

Here’s an overview of who each candidate is and where they stand:

Boujaber: The holder of doctor of education degree, Boujaber's platform focuses on fiscal responsibility, community safety and transparency. She has a background in advocacy, public service and community engagement.

The holder of doctor of education degree, Boujaber's platform focuses on fiscal responsibility, community safety and transparency. She has a background in advocacy, public service and community engagement.

Assuring alliance with a beachside culture, administratively, with sustainment of community, and focusing on the effects of the "Live Local Act."

Hennings' goals include fostering efficient communication with the departments, as well as the community. That includes finding new businesses to come to Satellite Beach, to help increase tax revenue.

Candidates' top issues

Here is what the candidates said they believe are the top issues in the campaign for City Council and how they would address them:

Nicolle Boujaber

"Ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency in the city’s budget and expenditures is crucial. Mismanagement of funds can lead to deficits, reduced services and higher taxes for residents. I will conduct regular audits, public budget workshops and cost-benefit analysis of expenditures to ensure investments provide value to the community.

"Residents need to feel heard and represented in local government decisions. Lack of communication and engagement can lead to dissatisfaction and a disconnect between the council and community. I will hold informal town halls and use surveys/focus groups to create city improvement initiatives bringing competing ideas to consensus. Ensuring the safety of residents is a top priority.

"Safety priorities include advocating for environmental cleanup at the state and federal levels, improving traffic safety in collaboration with Department of Transportation, and advancing climate resilient and emergency preparedness systems for hurricanes/flooding through improved stormwater drainage systems. I will be an environmental champion supporting sustainability with smart growth."

Mike Chase

"The city is transitioning administratively. This year brings a new city manager. Our fire chief will retire in 2025, and our police chief and public works director will retire within the four-year term of the council seat. Our city staff is amazing. We are fortunate to have them. I wish to support the transition. My 20 years of stewardship will provide experience and mentorship, assuring that we administratively align with our beachside culture and support the continued sustainment of our 'Community for a Lifetime' values.

"The ‘hot issues’ that we will work through during the four-year term is the Live Local Act, that does not resonate well for our citizens concerning the ‘bowling alley property.'

"The remaining issue is paid beach parking. It is important to recognize the difference between the value paid beach parking provides to our citizens, and the unintentional collateral damage that may have occurred."

Jazzie Hennings

"Some of the biggest issues we have are overlapping — development and taxes. The state has recently passed the Live Local Act. This will allow our commercial areas to be developed at heights exceeding what residents have already voted to limit.

"I will work with the city manager and staff to find ways to incentivize locals to open businesses here. We will work to ensure our commercial spaces are developed to suit our city and provide goods and services our residents want and need.

"Since we have a decent amount of unoccupied commercial properties, the development of these spaces by local businesses will not only help defend us against unwanted development, the commercial tax base also helps to relieve residents of some of their tax burden."

Stephen Sams

“Government transparency. Explain City Council decisions better. Prevent these decisions from being made in a vacuum. Citizens need information. The council represents the citizens and must consider their desires.

"Make the city more inviting to business interests. Our residential taxes are much higher than neighboring cities due to the lack of businesses able to share the burden. Review and adapt city codes to attract business development in the two commercial corridors. Keep condominium construction to a minimum and off the beaches.

"Infrastructure improvements. Seek ways to partner with neighboring communities, county and federal entities to address stormwater management on the barrier island and the Indian River. Individual cities cannot conduct mitigation products alone. Within the city, seek to man, equip and train all departments at the levels necessary to support city operations. Maintain and improve city amenities while keeping the small-town feel."

Campaign contributions

Boujaber: Through Sept. 27, Boujaber has raised $1,980 (including $530 in campaign loan to herself) and spent $316.40.

Through Sept. 27, Boujaber has raised $1,980 (including $530 in campaign loan to herself) and spent $316.40.

Through Sept. 27, Chase has raised $800 (all of it from himself) and spent $618.60.

Through Sept. 27, Hennings has raised $5,024.70 and spent $2,252.02.

Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com

MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES

Nicolle Boujaber

Age: 56 Occupation: Political science/government professor, dean, community development consultant

Education: Doctor of education in leadership and master of educational leadership, American College of Education. Master of Science in Public and Urban Policy, The New School, Milano Graduate School of Management & Urban Policy; concentration, urban planning and interorganizational networks. Master of International Affairs, Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs. concentration: economic and political development. Bachelor of International Studies, The School for International Training; concentration, Community Development & Community Building.

Political/government/civic experience:

20 years Florida public servant and leader (dean, instructional coach, social studies teacher and department chair).

18 years government/political science professor.

15 years president/committee member of Florida neighborhood, elected each year.

25 years member and board member of a nonprofit National Women’s Organization.

14 years ambassador/trainer for International Education Network Focused on Youth Development and Global Competencies.

14 years community development, organizational change management, project manager and fundraiser consultant for nonprofits.

U.S. Senate legislative intern and staff member; Satellite Beach Women’s Club; Satellite Beach Conservation Ranger.

What endorsements have you received? "I am not accepting any endorsements because I do not want my decisions to be influenced by special interests."

Campaign email: nicolleboujaber4satellitebeach@gmail.com

Website : nicolleboujaber4sa.wixsite.com/nicolle-boujaber-sat

Facebook page: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563302801054&sk=followers

Mike Chase

Age: 62

Occupation: Senior principal engineer for Collins Aerospace

Education: Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Political/government/civic experience: An active steward of the city for 20 years, serving on over 15 boards and ad-hoc committees since 2004; served on City Council in 2008 to 2011, and currently serve on the Board of Adjustments (2019 to current), General Employee Pension Plan Board of Trustees (2017 to current), and Firefighters and Police Pension Plan Board of Trustees (2017 to current).

Citizens Police Academy and the Citizens Fire Academy graduate.

Continues to donate time to electrical maintenance tasks on the fire department's equipment and contribute to recruiting with candidate evaluations.

What endorsements have you received? "I’ve asked for no endorsements, although I’m supported by many. My campaign is self-funded. I accept no donations."

Campaign email: MikeChase4SB@gmail.com

Website: https://www.youtube.com/@MikeChase4SB

Jazzie Hennings

Age: 44

Occupation: Small-business owner/hair designer

Education: VICI Beauty School

Political/government/civic experience: Sustainability Board (2017 to present); Community Garden Subcommittee (2017 and 2021); and Climate Ambassadors Ad-Hoc Committee (2017 to 2018)

What endorsements have you received? Space Coast Realtors Association

Campaign email: JazzieForSatelliteBeach@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 239-269-1313

Website: www.JazzieHennings.com

Stephen Sams

Age: 51

Occupation: Retired military/Ph.D. student

Education: Bachelor's degree in each: history, anthropology and general studies; Master of Arts in military studies; Master of Science in strategic intelligence; Ph.D. student - history

Political/government/civic experience: Orange County Young Republicans (six years), international relations (12 years), U.S. Army (22 years), firefighter/paramedic (six years)

What endorsements have you received? The Space Coast Association of Realtors and Brevard Republican Executive Committee

Campaign email: Ssamspublic1973@gmail.com

Campaign phone number: 321-652-7587

Website: https://www.sams4satellite.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085413247670

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2024 elections: Four candidates seek two open seats on Satellite Beach City Council