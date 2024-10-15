Open in App
    Want to bring butterflies to your yard? Garden tour features Florida native plants

    By By Maria Sonnenberg,

    2 days ago

    Just like the perfect partner in a relationship, native plants are amenable, drama-free, hard-working and good-looking. No wonder it’s so easy to fall in love with them.

    Native plants will win yet more fans when the Conradina Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society showcases the 2024 Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour and Events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets, which are $15 online, come with directions to the seven South Brevard sites, which can be visited in any order.

    “This year, there is an emphasis on homes within HOAs, with five of the six homes in HOA communities, plus one public space to tour and learn about Florida native plants,” said co-chair Jane Higgins. “The tour is a fabulous look at what homeowners have done using native plants in different situations.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKrft_0w7HLGAn00

    Peggy and Paul Hickman, who are now the proud caretakers of a butterfly garden, managed the switch without much pushback from not just one, but two HOAs in their neighborhood.

    “The only thing they were concerned about was if we were replacing all our yard with landscaping,” Peggy Hickman said.

    The Hickmans put out the welcome mat for butterflies and birds by replacing ixoras, hibiscus and other non-natives with native plants. The yard, designed and installed by Native Butterfly Flowers Plant Nursery in West Melbourne, is 75 percent composed of sun-loving native species. Both the Hickmans and their critter visitors appreciate it.

    “We are delighted with the variety of plants and the amount of insects and wildlife that visit and live in our garden,” Hickman added.

    Jenna Davis also lives in an HOA community, and got an assist, in her case from Melbourne’s Change of Greenery Nursery , in creating a native plant oasis.

    “My native yard has brought me so much joy,” she said.

    Attendees can gather valuable planting tips from the homeowners, and prior to the tour, the public is invited to a free educational workshop on “Invasive Alternatives: Winning the Battle Against Invasive Plants in Your Garden.”

    While many exotic plants are well-behaved, others pose a threat to the natural ecosystem. In the presentation, Native Wildflower Foundation executive director Stacey Matrzzo will discuss commonly used invasive species and offer suggestions for suitable native replacements.

    The program will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, and repeated 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, at Melbourne First Church of the Nazarene, 2745 S. Babcock St. Purchase of a tour ticket is not required for admission.

    For specific garden descriptions, plant lists and tickets, visit brevardlandscapetour.org .

    Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Want to bring butterflies to your yard? Garden tour features Florida native plants

