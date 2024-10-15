Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Dr. Mitra: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here's what you should know

    By By Dr. Sue Mitra,

    2 days ago

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month , an important reminder about the impact of breast cancer in our community and personal lives.

    According to the American Cancer Society , the average risk of an American woman developing breast cancer in her lifetime is one in eight. Fortunately, the United States is making progress in early detection and treatment for breast cancer, leading to a decrease in mortality. While many lumps in a woman's breast are benign, any lump should be checked out by a healthcare professional to determine if it is cancerous.

    What are the risk factors for breast cancer?

    Cancer rates can vary by race. Although African American women have a relatively lower incidence of breast cancer than Caucasian women, they are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer and a higher mortality rate. Native American women have a lower rate of breast cancer than white women and Asian women have a lower mortality rate than other races. Breast cancer in men is quite rare, accounting for about 1% of all breast cancer cases.

    There are populations where genetic testing helps understand underlying genetic risk, which has implications for the treatment of the disease as well as in managing the risk of future breast cancer and even other cancers. A few ways to reduce your risk of having breast cancer are not smoking, limiting alcohol, increasing aerobic exercise, and maintaining a healthy body weight.

    How will I know if I have breast cancer?

    A palpable breast cancer most likely will feel like a hard, fixed mass as opposed to a soft, mobile mass. However, since many cancers are not palpable, it is very important to have a yearly screening mammogram beginning at 40 years of age for women at average risk. Any new or enlarging lump should be examined, regardless of age.

    The majority of women have no symptoms from early breast cancer and may otherwise feel healthy, so the annual mammogram is often the key to making an early diagnosis. Some women may have a routine mammogram and may have symptoms such as a lump, skin changes, nipple discharge, or swollen lymph nodes, which lead to a cancer diagnosis.

    Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is used for a patient with a higher-than-average risk of breast cancer or to clarify something ambiguous that shows up on a mammogram or ultrasound, especially for dense breast tissue. Other indications for breast MRI are in patients who have newly diagnosed breast cancer and those with a prior history of breast cancer.

    How is breast cancer treated?

    While fatalities from breast cancer have reduced in recent decades, one in 40 women still die from breast cancer in the United States, making it second only to lung cancer. Treatment is targeted to the tumor subtype and based on the stage of disease. It is best to treat breast cancer as an interdisciplinary team comprising surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, plastic surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, and genetic counselors to create a treatment plan to maximize the patient's outcome and goals for treatment."

    What is the survival rate for breast cancer?

    Breast cancer survival is greatly influenced by the stage at presentation. If the cancer is contained within the breast, the survival rate for women with breast cancer is about 99%. Overall, the U.S. five-year survival rate from all stages of breast cancer is about 91%.

    Maintain a healthy lifestyle and healthy weight, avoid smoking, limit alcohol, and stay physically active. Discuss hormone replacement therapy with your doctors and how that can affect cancer risks. If you notice any change in nipple appearance, abnormal nipple discharge, feel a breast lump, pitting of the skin over the breasts, or breast or nipple pain, reach out to your doctor immediately.

    Dr. Sue Mitra is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. She has been practicing in Brevard County since 2002. Dr. Mitra is accepting new patients and can be reached at 321-622-6222 to evaluate any breast changes that you may be experiencing and answer any questions related to your breast health. You can also visit her website at suemitra.com to learn more about her practice.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQj3g_0w7HIu9800

    Dr. Mitra: September is Healthy Aging Month

    Dr. Mitra: Eye exams are essential preventive health care

    Dr. Mitra: Stay cool, healthy and active in summertime

    Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Dr. Mitra: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here's what you should know

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Bad luck stereotype of black cats leads to lower adoptions, more euthanasia at shelters
    Florida Today3 hours ago
    Teen recovering from shark bite he got while surfing off South Brevard
    Florida Today22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza12 days ago
    SpaceX launch this afternoon: Everything to know about Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral
    Florida Today3 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA16 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz15 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Cape Tuesday morning, just 14 hours after Falcon Heavy liftoff
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Health First Fitness: Fitness goals are great, but don't leave out friends
    Florida Today2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz20 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Utilities in KY to begin removing all exisiting lead drinking water pipes as part of EPA requirement
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Improve Your Focus With Mental Decluttering
    Declutterbuzz26 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber5 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern22 hours ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers5 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy