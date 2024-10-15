Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Brevard County home listings asked for the same amount of money in September – see the current median price here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N74iz_0w7HIajq00

    The median home in Brevard County listed for $390,000 in September, flat to the previous month's $390,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

    Compared to September 2023, the median home list price stayed the same as $390,000.

    The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Brevard County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.floridatoday.com .

    Brevard County's median home was 1,751 square feet, listed at $233 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is down 2% from September 2023.

    Listings in Brevard County moved slowly, at a median 65 days listed compared to the September national median of 55 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 65 days on the market. Around 1,192 homes were newly listed on the market in September, a 4.8% decrease from 1,252 new listings in September 2023.

    The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

    Across the Sebastian-Vero Beach metro area, median home prices rose to $447,000, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,761 square feet, at a list price of $255 per square foot.

    In Florida, median home prices were $437,251, a slight decrease from August. The median Florida home listed for sale had 1,625 square feet, with a price of $267 per square foot.

    Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,843 square feet, with a price of $227 per square foot.

    The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County home listings asked for the same amount of money in September – see the current median price here

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    $106K Lottery Ticket Sold at a Publix in Florida
    Akeena19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 15, $189 million jackpot
    Florida Today1 day ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Teen recovering from shark bite he got while surfing off South Brevard
    Florida Today22 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    The Florida Towns Hit Hardest By Hurricane Milton Will Never Look The Same
    BroBible2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    The Enchanting Hidden Spring In Florida You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy