    • Florida Today

    Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Brevard this weekend

    By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Due to potential changes and cancellations, we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

    Boo at the Zoo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqX5v_0w7GlMKC00

    The popular event is back at Brevard Zoo , 8225 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, Halloween decorations, spooktacular music, special performances and more. Costumes are encouraged. All Boo at the Zoo activities are included with general zoo admission. The event will have themed weekends as follows: Oct. 19-20, “Space” and Oct. 26-27, “Animals.” Visit brevardzoo.org .

    Great Pumpkin Rescue in Cocoa

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2ErA_0w7GlMKC00

    Dive in for some splash-tacular fun at the Great Pumpkin Rescue at Dr. Joe Lee Smith Aquatic Center, 419 Washington Ave., Cocoa,, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a floating pumpkin patch, swimming, a pumpkin decorating contest and treat bags. Participants will be given a number which corresponds to a floating pumpkin in the pool, where they will then search for their number to rescue their pumpkin. The cost is $6 for participants ages 4 to 15, and $2 for all other swimmers. Registration is required. Call 321-633-1874 or visit registration.brevardfl.gov .

    Monster Mash Dance in Eau Gallie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KS6co_0w7GlMKC00

    Rock & Roll Revue, an ensemble of the Melbourne Municipal Band, will get goblins and ghouls dancing at its annual Monster Mash Dance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Eau Gallie Civic Center, 1551 Highland Ave., Melbourne. The 12-piece Rock & Roll Revue plays popular music from the 1950s through the 70s. It includes an eight-piece combo, singer Tony Schillizzi, and the Swingtimers Vocal Trio, consisting of Diana Sageser, Dave Hutson and Robin Krasny. Dress in costume and BYOB and snacks. Those who would like to brush up on their dancing skills can do so from 6 to 7 p.m., when Chris Marcelle offers free lessons. Tickets are $15. Call 321-339-7705 or visit melbournemunicipalband.org .

    Spooky game night in Melbourne

    Bring the kids for a night out at the Eddie Lee Taylor Sr. Community Center, 3316 S. Monroe Street, Melbourne, on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be games, costume contests and more. The cost is $4. Call 321-608-7450 or visit melbourneflorida.org .

    Fallfest and Trunk-or-treat in Malabar

    The event will be at Malabar Community Park, 1850 Malabar Road, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, hayrides and more. Visit facebook.com/events/474730915243985 or townofmalabar.org .

    Foggy Bluff haunted trail at Green Gables

    The historic property at Green Gables , 1501 U.S. Hwy. 1, Melbourne, will host the haunted nighttime ghost walk “Foggy Bluff” from 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 17 through 20 and 24 through 27. This year’s theme is a spine-chilling haunted birthday party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child, complete with eerie vibes and plenty of jump scares. There will be a not-so-scary daytime trick-or-treat event for kids from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19. 25 and 26. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and younger. Call 321-306-8635 or visit greengables.org .

    Spooky Saturday movie at the pool: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

    Join the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, 420 Community College Pkwy., Palm Bay, on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. for Spooky Saturday at the Pool. Enjoy open swimming plus a pumpkin plunge and other spooky surprises. Then enjoy a movie from the pool at 7 p.m. featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG). The diving well will close at sunset when the movie starts. There is a limited capacity inside the aquatic center. Once capacity is reached, patrons are invited to bring blankets & chairs and set up outside the fence where they can still view the movie. Admission is free. Call 321-952-2833 or visit palmbayflorida.org .

    Halloween pub crawl in Cocoa Village

    Ghosts and ghouls ages 21 and older are invited to join the Halloween pub crawl in Cocoa Village on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 11 p.m. Dress in costume to compete in a costume contest. The event starts at Murdock’s Bistro, 600 Brevard Ave., followed by George & Dragon, Village Biergarten, Pub Americana and Dog N Bone. The cost for six drinks is $20 in advance or $30 at the event. Visit madhatterpromotions.com .

    Do you have a community event? Email tgif@floridatoday.com at least three weeks in advance for consideration for the Things to Do roundup.

    At Universal Orlando: 'A Quiet Place,' 'Ghostbusters' highlights of Halloween Horror Nights 2024

    Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

    Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TGIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/christinalafortune or send her an email at clafortune@floridatoday.com .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Brevard this weekend

