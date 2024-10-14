Open in App
    • Florida Today

    Brevard County HS Sports Schedule: Week of Oct. 14-18

    By Chasite Banks, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQRJJ_0w5wvRYP00

    (This story was updated to add new information) .

    Coaches can email schedules to FLORIDA TODAY at Prepscores@floridatoday.com.

    Monday (10/14)

    District Volleyball

    District 8-1A: No. 5 Master's Academy at No. 4 Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.; District 10-2A at Edgewood: No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Odyssey Charter, 5:30 p.m., No. 6 Pineapple Cove vs. No. 3 West Shore, 7:30 p.m.; District 7-3A at Space Coast: No. 5 Cocoa vs. No. 4 Astronaut, 6 p.m.

    Football

    Ft. Pierce Westwood at Heritage, 6 p.m.; Merritt Island at Eau Gallie, 6:30 p.m.

    Tuesday (10/15)

    District Volleyball

    District 8-1A at Merritt Island Christian: No. 1 Brevard HEAT vs. Master's Academy/Calvary Chapel winner, TBA, No. 2 Merritt Island Christian vs. No. 3 St. Edward's, TBA; District 10-2A at Edgewood: No. 1 Holy Trinity vs. Melbourne Central Catholic/Odyssey Charter winner TBA, No. 2 Edgewood vs. Pineapple Cove/West Shore winner, TBA; District 7-3A at Space Coast: No. 3 Space Coast at No. 2 Cocoa Beach, 7 p.m., No. 1 Lake Highland Prep vs. Cocoa/Astronaut winner 5:30 p.m.; District 7-4A: No. 5 Eau Gallie at No. 4 Rockledge, 6 p.m., No. Palm Bay at No. 3 Titusville, 6 p.m.

    Football

    Melbourne at Longwood Lyman, 7 p.m.; Kissimmee Osceola at Viera, 7 p.m.; Rockledge at Deltona, 6 p.m.

    Boys Golf

    East River at Titusville, 4 p.m.

    Wednesday (10/16)

    District Volleyball

    District 7-4A at Merritt Island: No. 2 Satellite vs. Palm Bay/Titusville winner, 5:30 p.m., No. 1 Merritt Island vs. Eau Gallie/Rockledge winner, 7 p.m.; District 7-6A at Bayside: No. 4 Heritage vs. No. 1 Viera, TBA, No. 3 Melbourne vs. No. 2 Bayside, TBA.

    Thursday (10/17)

    District Volleyball

    District 8-1A final, 7 p.m. at Merritt Island Christian; District 10-2A final, 6 p.m. at Edgewood; District 7-3A final, 6 p.m. at Space Coast; District 7-4A final, 6 p.m. at Merritt Island; District 7-6A final, 6 p.m. at Bayside.

    Bowling

    Cape Coast Conference tournament at Shore Lanes Merritt Island.

    Cross Country

    Cape Coast Conference meet, 7:30 a.m. at Wickham Park.

    Boys Golf

    Heritage at West Shore, 4 p.m.; Titusville at Satellite, 4 p.m.

    Friday (10/18)

    Football

    Okeechobee at Bayside, 7 p.m.; Cocoa at Villages, 7 p.m.; Holy Trinity at Cocoa Beach, 7 p.m.; Palm Bay at Eau Gallie, 7 p.m.; Mainland at Heritage, 7 p.m.; MCC at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.; Titusville at Merritt Island, 7 p.m.; Pine Ridge at Rockledge, 7 p.m.; Baker County at Satellite, 7 p.m.; Oxbridge Academy at Space Coast, 7 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County HS Sports Schedule: Week of Oct. 14-18

