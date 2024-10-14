Brevard County HS Sports Schedule: Week of Oct. 14-18

(This story was updated to add new information) .

Coaches can email schedules to FLORIDA TODAY at Prepscores@floridatoday.com.

Monday (10/14)

District Volleyball

District 8-1A: No. 5 Master's Academy at No. 4 Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.; District 10-2A at Edgewood: No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Odyssey Charter, 5:30 p.m., No. 6 Pineapple Cove vs. No. 3 West Shore, 7:30 p.m.; District 7-3A at Space Coast: No. 5 Cocoa vs. No. 4 Astronaut, 6 p.m.

Football

Ft. Pierce Westwood at Heritage, 6 p.m.; Merritt Island at Eau Gallie, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday (10/15)

District Volleyball

District 8-1A at Merritt Island Christian: No. 1 Brevard HEAT vs. Master's Academy/Calvary Chapel winner, TBA, No. 2 Merritt Island Christian vs. No. 3 St. Edward's, TBA; District 10-2A at Edgewood: No. 1 Holy Trinity vs. Melbourne Central Catholic/Odyssey Charter winner TBA, No. 2 Edgewood vs. Pineapple Cove/West Shore winner, TBA; District 7-3A at Space Coast: No. 3 Space Coast at No. 2 Cocoa Beach, 7 p.m., No. 1 Lake Highland Prep vs. Cocoa/Astronaut winner 5:30 p.m.; District 7-4A: No. 5 Eau Gallie at No. 4 Rockledge, 6 p.m., No. Palm Bay at No. 3 Titusville, 6 p.m.

Football

Melbourne at Longwood Lyman, 7 p.m.; Kissimmee Osceola at Viera, 7 p.m.; Rockledge at Deltona, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

East River at Titusville, 4 p.m.

Wednesday (10/16)

District Volleyball

District 7-4A at Merritt Island: No. 2 Satellite vs. Palm Bay/Titusville winner, 5:30 p.m., No. 1 Merritt Island vs. Eau Gallie/Rockledge winner, 7 p.m.; District 7-6A at Bayside: No. 4 Heritage vs. No. 1 Viera, TBA, No. 3 Melbourne vs. No. 2 Bayside, TBA.

Thursday (10/17)

District Volleyball

District 8-1A final, 7 p.m. at Merritt Island Christian; District 10-2A final, 6 p.m. at Edgewood; District 7-3A final, 6 p.m. at Space Coast; District 7-4A final, 6 p.m. at Merritt Island; District 7-6A final, 6 p.m. at Bayside.

Bowling

Cape Coast Conference tournament at Shore Lanes Merritt Island.

Cross Country

Cape Coast Conference meet, 7:30 a.m. at Wickham Park.

Boys Golf

Heritage at West Shore, 4 p.m.; Titusville at Satellite, 4 p.m.

Friday (10/18)

Football

Okeechobee at Bayside, 7 p.m.; Cocoa at Villages, 7 p.m.; Holy Trinity at Cocoa Beach, 7 p.m.; Palm Bay at Eau Gallie, 7 p.m.; Mainland at Heritage, 7 p.m.; MCC at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.; Titusville at Merritt Island, 7 p.m.; Pine Ridge at Rockledge, 7 p.m.; Baker County at Satellite, 7 p.m.; Oxbridge Academy at Space Coast, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County HS Sports Schedule: Week of Oct. 14-18