Did your home or property suffer damage from Hurricane Milton ? Anything from a fence blown down to a broken window to roof issues?

County officials are asking residents to complete a damage report to help determine how to best serve the community.

“We’re trying to find out if we’re eligible for individual assistance,” said Don Walker, county spokesman. “If we can get any federal assistance, we need to get it. The main thing is for us to help people.”

As of Saturday, Brevard was one of the many counties under a state of major disaster, making residents there eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.

"FEMA may be able to help you with home repairs, temporary housing, or property damage (appliances, furniture, vehicle, etc)," according to a statement on the FEMA website. "You may also qualify for help with childcare, medical, lodging, moving, and funeral expenses."

To start the FEMA application, call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or register online at www.fema.gov .

How to fill out the damage report for Brevard County

Get the Brevard County form online at crisistrack.juvare.com/public/brevardFL/request.html

You’ll need to provide:

Address of the damaged property

Your name

Photos of the damage

Description of damage

There is no deadline as to when the form needs to be filled out, but it’s better to fill it out sooner rather than later.

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hurricane Milton damage your home or property? Brevard County wants to hear about it