    • Florida Today

    Launch recap: NASA's Europa Clipper launched atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy from KSC

    By Brooke Edwards, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNLKV_0w5vu7Ga00

    (This story has been updated with the latest information as the launch occurred and video of the launch.)

    Launch recap: scroll down to read the updates from the SpaceX launch of NASA's Europa Clipper mission at 12:06 p.m. EDT on Monday, October 14.

    More: NASA Europa Clipper mission lifts off from KSC on way to potential "water world"

    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy lifted off from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A on NASA's anticipated Europa Clipper mission .

    The launch made the targeted time of 12:06 p.m. EDT. The launch window was instantaneous, meaning if it did not launch at this time, it would have to be scrubbed for the day.

    The launch traveled in a southeast trajectory, rumbling on its way to space.

    The 45th Weather Squadron predicted a 90% chance of favorable weather at time of launch, yet it improved to 95% under bright skies.

    When is the next Florida launch? Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule from Florida

    The Falcon Heavy rocket in simple terms is three Falcon 9 rockets together to give an extra boost. That extra boost is needed as this spacecraft has a long flight − approximately 480 million miles from Earth. It is headed for Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, which could be hiding a water world under its frozen surface.

    According to NASA, Europa Clipper’s objectives are to determine the thickness of the moon’s icy surface and its interactions with an ocean below. Basically, this astrobiology mission will look into Europa's composition, seeing if it contains the ingredients needed to support life.

    Countdown Timer

    Falcon Heavy lifts off with Europa Clipper

    Update 12:06 p.m .: The rocket has left the launch pad, and the spacecraft is on the way to Europa.

    There will be no booster landing.

    T-5 minutes until SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center

    Update 12:01 p.m.: Falcon Heavy will lift off with Europa Clipper in only five minutes.

    10 minutes until SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Florida

    Update 11:56 a.m.: If you plan on catching this launch, head outside now! The window is instantaneous, so the launch must go at 12:06 p.m..

    NASA shares Europa model before SpaceX launch

    Update 11:45 a.m.: Check out this model of Europa's layers that NASA has on display for media.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cv7JW_0w5vu7Ga00

    Europa Clipper bingo! NASA invites public to play game

    Update 11:30 a.m.: NASA has announced to those watching the live broadcast that they are hosting a bingo game on social media.

    LOX is loading into the SpaceX Falcon Heavy boosters

    Update 11:23 a.m.: Ahead of the 12:06 p.m. lift off, SpaceX has begun loading liquid oxygen into the core and side boosters.

    Should there be a scrub, a 48 hour wait is required.

    SpaceX launch of Europa Clipper moving ahead: NASA explains science

    Update 11:15 a.m.: NASA's JPL compares the radiation the spacecraft receives on one flyby of Europa to one million chest x-rays.

    NASA is live ahead of the SpaceX launch of Europa Clipper

    Update 11:06 a.m .: T-1 hour and NASA is live. The video is posted above, below the countdown clock.

    SpaceX to launch NASA spacecraft to Europa from Florida

    Update 10:55 a.m.: NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) compares Europa Clipper to the size of a basketball quart.

    This mission is the first mission with the goal of looking at an ocean world. Underneath the icy surface is a salty ocean world, twice the volume of Earth’s oceans. This astrobiology mission will not search for life, but the ingredients which could support it.

    Europa Clipper to launch on SpaceX Falcon Heavy

    Update 10:43 a.m.: The Falcon Heavy is basically three Falcon 9 rockets together, giving a total of 27 engines.

    This launch will be quiet, as SpaceX will not be landing the boosters. This is to give the spacecraft an extra boost, where the fuel would otherwise be used to land the boosters.

    SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch Florida weather

    Update 10:30 a.m.: There isn't a cloud in the sky at Kennedy Space Center. Bright sun and blue skies are over Pad 39A.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E3ti_0w5vu7Ga00

    Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Launch recap: NASA's Europa Clipper launched atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy from KSC

