Launch recap: NASA's Europa Clipper launched atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy from KSC

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy lifted off from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A on NASA's anticipated Europa Clipper mission .

The launch made the targeted time of 12:06 p.m. EDT. The launch window was instantaneous, meaning if it did not launch at this time, it would have to be scrubbed for the day.

The launch traveled in a southeast trajectory, rumbling on its way to space.

The 45th Weather Squadron predicted a 90% chance of favorable weather at time of launch, yet it improved to 95% under bright skies.

The Falcon Heavy rocket in simple terms is three Falcon 9 rockets together to give an extra boost. That extra boost is needed as this spacecraft has a long flight − approximately 480 million miles from Earth. It is headed for Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, which could be hiding a water world under its frozen surface.

According to NASA, Europa Clipper’s objectives are to determine the thickness of the moon’s icy surface and its interactions with an ocean below. Basically, this astrobiology mission will look into Europa's composition, seeing if it contains the ingredients needed to support life.

Update 12:06 p.m .: The rocket has left the launch pad, and the spacecraft is on the way to Europa.

There will be no booster landing.

Update 12:01 p.m.: Falcon Heavy will lift off with Europa Clipper in only five minutes.

Update 11:56 a.m.: If you plan on catching this launch, head outside now! The window is instantaneous, so the launch must go at 12:06 p.m..

Update 11:45 a.m.: Check out this model of Europa's layers that NASA has on display for media.

Update 11:30 a.m.: NASA has announced to those watching the live broadcast that they are hosting a bingo game on social media.

Update 11:23 a.m.: Ahead of the 12:06 p.m. lift off, SpaceX has begun loading liquid oxygen into the core and side boosters.

Should there be a scrub, a 48 hour wait is required.

Update 11:15 a.m.: NASA's JPL compares the radiation the spacecraft receives on one flyby of Europa to one million chest x-rays.

Update 11:06 a.m .: T-1 hour and NASA is live. The video is posted above, below the countdown clock.

Update 10:55 a.m.: NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) compares Europa Clipper to the size of a basketball quart.

This mission is the first mission with the goal of looking at an ocean world. Underneath the icy surface is a salty ocean world, twice the volume of Earth’s oceans. This astrobiology mission will not search for life, but the ingredients which could support it.

Update 10:43 a.m.: The Falcon Heavy is basically three Falcon 9 rockets together, giving a total of 27 engines.

This launch will be quiet, as SpaceX will not be landing the boosters. This is to give the spacecraft an extra boost, where the fuel would otherwise be used to land the boosters.

Update 10:30 a.m.: There isn't a cloud in the sky at Kennedy Space Center. Bright sun and blue skies are over Pad 39A.

