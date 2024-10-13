Here are the 2024 Brevard County district volleyball schedules

(This story was updated to add new information) .

The regular season is over for Florida high school volleyball teams, which means it's time for district tournaments.

District tournaments are set to begin Monday, Oct. 14. Here is a look at each Brevard County district tournament schedules:

District 8-1A

The Brevard HEAT Firehawks enter this district's tournament with just one loss for the season, and that loss came in their second game to Southwest Florida Christian.

Brevard HEAT is undefeated against district opponents after picking up wins over each team in the district. No. 2 Merritt Island Christian battled Brevard HEAT for five set before losing to the Firehawks. The Cougars have three district wins, two against St. Edward's and one against Calvary Chapel.

Team seeds: No. 1 Brevard HEAT (19-1), No. 2 Merritt Island Christian (9-11), No. 3 St. Edward's (8-11), No. 4 Calvary Chapel (7-11), No. 5 Master's Academy (Vero Beach) (7-9).

Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Calvary Chapel 3, No. 5 Master's Academy 0

Semifinals Oct. 15 at Merritt Island Christian : No. 1 Brevard HEAT vs. No. 4 Calvary Chapel, TBA; No. 2 Merritt Island Christian vs. No. 3 St. Edward's, TBA.

District Final Oct. 17 at Merritt Island Christian, 7 p.m.

District 10-2A

The top-seeded Holy Trinity Tigers won a district championship last season and have won three games over district opponents this season.

One of the Tigers' district wins was a five-set match against No. 2 Edgewood. The Red Wolves have won three district games this season outside of the game against Holy Trinity. It should be noted that for the past few seasons, the Tigers and Red Wolves have met up in the district championship.

Team seeds No. 1 Holy Trinity (14-9), No. 2 Edgewood (14-8), No. 3 West Shore (6-9), No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic (8-11), No. 5 Odyssey Charter (3-16), No. 6 Pineapple Cove (3-14).

Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic 3, No. 5 Odyssey Charter 0

No. 3 West Shore 3, No. 6 Pineapple Cove 0

Semifinals Oct. 15 at Edgewood : No. 1 Holy Trinity vs. No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic TBA; No. 2 Edgewood vs. No. 3 West Shore, TBA.

District Finals Oct. 17 6 p.m . at Edgewood

District 7-3A

The lone non-Brevard team in this district, Lake Highland Prep, is the top seed in this district. The Highlanders are also ranked No. 13 in the latest FHSAA state volleyball rankings.

Cocoa Beach is the No. 2 seed in this region after putting together one of its best seasons in recent years. The Minutemen have only faced on district team this year and that was in a three-set win against No. 3 Space. The Vipers and Minutemen will face off in the semifinals of the district tournament.

Team Seeds: No. 1 Lake Highland Prep (16-5), No. 2 Cocoa Beach (13-6), No. 3 Space Coast (11-9), No. 4 Astronaut (5-16), No. 5 Cocoa (2-13).

Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Astronaut 3, No. 5 Cocoa 0

Semifinals Oct. 15 at Space Coast : No. 3 Space Coast at No. 2 Cocoa Beach, 7 p.m.; No. 1 Lake Highland Prep vs. No. 4 Astronaut 5:30 p.m.

District Final Oct. 17 at Space Coast 6 p.m.

District 7-4A

Merritt Island has a district championship winning streak that dates back to 2005. Ahead of this year's District 7-4A tournament, the Mustangs are the District 7-4A top seeded team and the second ranked team in Class 4A in the FHSAA rankings.

The Mustangs have only placed fellow district team Satellite this season and they won both games against the second seeded Scorpions. Satellite has claimed one district, while No. 3 Titusville has won two games over district opponents this season.

Team Seeds: No. 1 Merritt Island (19-5), No. 2 Satellite (12-11), No. 3 Titusville (9-6), No. 4 Rockledge (4-10), No. 5 Eau Gallie (5-11), No. 6 Palm Bay (1-10).

Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals Oct. 15 at Higher Seed : No. 5 Eau Gallie at No. 4 Rockledge, 6 p.m.; No. Palm Bay at No. 3 Titusville, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Oct. 16 at Merritt Island : No. 2 Satellite vs. Palm Bay/Titusville winner, 5:30 p.m.; No. 1 Merritt Island vs. Eau Gallie/Rockledge winner, 7 p.m.

District Finals Oct. 17 at Merritt Island 6 p.m.

District 7-6A

No. 1 Viera has played three district games this season and went undefeated in those three games.

Both of the Hawks' win over No. 2 Bayside resulted in games that needed five set to declare a winner. The Bears have a district win over Melbourne this season.

If this tournament is reflective of the games between district teams during the regular season, the Bears and Hawks could be set to square off in yet another game that goes the distance.

Team Seeds: No. 1 Viera (12-12), No. 2 Bayside (15-8), No. 3 Melbourne (10-7), No. 4 Heritage (12-9).

Tournament Schedule

Semifinals Oct. 16 at Bayside : No. 4 Heritage vs. No. 1 Viera, TBA; No. 3 Melbourne vs. No. 2 Bayside, TBA.

District Finals Oct. 17 at Bayside, 6 p.m.

