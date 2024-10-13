Hurricane Milton destroys Ms. Apple's Crab Shack on Merritt Island

A well-known but already shuttered Brevard waterfront eatery suffered major damage during Hurricane Milton .

Ms. Apples Crab Shack, the longtime eatery and market at 580 W. Merritt Island Causeway, had been closed since July 2023, awaiting a remodel under Brevard County ownership. Now the wait may stretch even longer after Hurricane Milton smashed through the property, leaving it in ruins.

Its nearby neighbor, Doc's Bait House - Bait Shop , did not suffer damage and was open for business Friday.

Ms. Apples Crab Shack had been a Brevard County staple on the waterfront since 1991, owned by Ric Griffis and named after his "soulmate," the shack was part of the "working waterfront." A place to pick up live crabs, crawfish, shrimp and other seafood delights, some would choose to eat by the picnic tables and others could grab their grub and go.

When the economy crashed in 2008, and plans of more condominiums loomed, Merritt Island Land trust sold the land on which the restaurant sits to Brevard County in 2010, according to tax records. The county received a grant, the Stan Mayfield Working Waterfront to preserve the 2.7 acres as part of a project that became known Griffis Landing at Blue Crab Cove . In 2023, "Ms. Apples" had to take a break for health reasons and the building was boarded up as the county prepared for a major remodel.

Once rebuilt, the new building will be up for lease so it's not clear if the Ms. Apples will continue.

But it's "quite possible," said Matt Culver, site manager for the Blue Crab Cove project and boating and waterways coordinator as he checked on the site Friday. "It's a specialized business and you have to know what you're doing to be a retail seafood market expert."

A hot spot for locals and tourists, customers have been waiting to see what would happen. But Milton did a number on the property: palms mangled between pillars, patio roof collapsed, and picnic tables now crushed.

On Friday, Culver, was using caution tape to block off certain areas of the property.

"This is the last wholesale market on the lagoon in Brevard County, aside from the port," Culver said.

Doc's Bait House weathered the storm just fine, thanks to the improvements made to the roof, wall stabilization and structure, with funds raised from the project. The ramps and pier did receive damage from Hurricane Milton and Culver believes FEMA may be involved for future repair funds.

In conjunction with the Mayfield grant, other funding for restoration has been provided by Florida Inland Navigation District and the Merritt Island Redevelopment Agency. This long-term improvement plan was created to preserve history and enhance the working waterfronts of Florida.

Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hurricane Milton destroys Ms. Apple's Crab Shack on Merritt Island