Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Hurricane Milton destroys Ms. Apple's Crab Shack on Merritt Island

    By Amber Olesen, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jm7BQ_0w54nggP00

    A well-known but already shuttered Brevard waterfront eatery suffered major damage during Hurricane Milton .

    Ms. Apples Crab Shack, the longtime eatery and market at 580 W. Merritt Island Causeway, had been closed since July 2023, awaiting a remodel under Brevard County ownership. Now the wait may stretch even longer after Hurricane Milton smashed through the property, leaving it in ruins.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16V1ce_0w54nggP00

    Its nearby neighbor, Doc's Bait House - Bait Shop , did not suffer damage and was open for business Friday.

    Ms. Apples Crab Shack had been a Brevard County staple on the waterfront since 1991, owned by Ric Griffis and named after his "soulmate," the shack was part of the "working waterfront." A place to pick up live crabs, crawfish, shrimp and other seafood delights, some would choose to eat by the picnic tables and others could grab their grub and go.

    More: Brevard County largely spared from widespread Hurricane Milton damage

    When the economy crashed in 2008, and plans of more condominiums loomed, Merritt Island Land trust sold the land on which the restaurant sits to Brevard County in 2010, according to tax records. The county received a grant, the Stan Mayfield Working Waterfront to preserve the 2.7 acres as part of a project that became known Griffis Landing at Blue Crab Cove . In 2023, "Ms. Apples" had to take a break for health reasons and the building was boarded up as the county prepared for a major remodel.

    Once rebuilt, the new building will be up for lease so it's not clear if the Ms. Apples will continue.

    But it's "quite possible," said Matt Culver, site manager for the Blue Crab Cove project and boating and waterways coordinator as he checked on the site Friday. "It's a specialized business and you have to know what you're doing to be a retail seafood market expert."

    More: Confirmed: EF1 tornado struck Cocoa Beach amid Hurricane Milton's powerful rain bands

    A hot spot for locals and tourists, customers have been waiting to see what would happen. But Milton did a number on the property: palms mangled between pillars, patio roof collapsed, and picnic tables now crushed.

    On Friday, Culver, was using caution tape to block off certain areas of the property.

    "This is the last wholesale market on the lagoon in Brevard County, aside from the port," Culver said.

    Doc's Bait House weathered the storm just fine, thanks to the improvements made to the roof, wall stabilization and structure, with funds raised from the project. The ramps and pier did receive damage from Hurricane Milton and Culver believes FEMA may be involved for future repair funds.

    In conjunction with the Mayfield grant, other funding for restoration has been provided by Florida Inland Navigation District and the Merritt Island Redevelopment Agency. This long-term improvement plan was created to preserve history and enhance the working waterfronts of Florida.

    Amber Olesen is FLORIDA TODAY's food and dining reporter. Reach her at aolesen@floridatoday.com.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hurricane Milton destroys Ms. Apple's Crab Shack on Merritt Island

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    6thcavarmy
    11h ago
    hmm I rod past there at least 8 times and never noticed that damage,
    Don't Talk To Me
    2d ago
    finally
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A restaurant in Merritt Island, Florida, cited for 29 violations in Brevard County
    Gary Smith6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida9 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard12 hours ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Aristes man hit, injured by loose, large rock along highway
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy