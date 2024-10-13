Letters to the Editor: Reader doesn't want tax money used for art' Oct. 13, 2024

Who needs community-funded art?

A recent columnist happily listed all the reasons, untested, unproven and not verified in any way, that community funded "art" is good for the community. Does anyone besides so-called artists agree with this? If so, they are not speaking out.

Let's call taxpayer-funded art what it is, a form of welfare to allow "artists" to indulge in their hobby rather than get a job. I love bicycle riding, but I don't ask the taxpayers to pay me for it.

I would suggest the taxpayers have a large enough burden paying for police, fire, roads, jails, schools and numerous other items essential a thriving, safe community. A mural I may detest does not stop my home from burning or being broken into, pay a teacher, jail a criminal. If the county insists on funding "art," I would like to apply for a bike rider subsidy, as a glorious ride over the causeway at dawn is truly a work of art, in my opinion.

Craig Graham, Melbourne

Say no to recreational marijuana

There is more to Amendment 3 than is obvious from the ballot summary.

First, marijuana is already legal in Florida and has been for years. Any adult who needs it for medical reasons can already get it.

Second, unlike the amendment that allowed medical marijuana, Amendment 3 is not the result of a grassroots movement. It was created and put on the ballot by the very industry that will get billions in increased profits if it passes.

Third, Amendment 3 perpetuates the monopoly supply and high prices of the current dispensaries. It will still be illegal to grow even one plant at home. The legislature is not about to change this when it is opposed by such a powerful industry.

Fourth, the industry says they can keep it out of the hands of children just by checking IDs when they sell it. That approach will work about as well as it has for nicotine vapes and alcohol. This is particularly important because, while marijuana is reasonably safe for most adults, it can cause real and long-term problems for children and teenagers.

Under the existing laws marijuana has done a lot of good in Florida and very little harm. We should think carefully before we change that.

Daniel Woodard, Merritt Island

Harris' tax rate numbers in question

Democratic candidate for president Kamala Harris, in "A New Way Forward for the Middle Class" posted on her campaign website, has promised a number of freebies for lower-income taxpayers. Included are expanding child tax credit up to $3,600, adding a new tax credit of $6,000 for children in their first year and providing a $25,000 down payment subsidy to first-time homebuyers as well as other goodies. She asserts that no taxpayers making less than $400,000 a year will pay any increased taxes to provide these benefits.

The cost of Harris's promises including those above is described as "more than $4 trillion" described in a Washington Post's article titled "Harris to pitch U.S. manufacturing revival in new economic speech."

Harris misrepresented the tax rate paid by the wealthiest taxpayers as 8%. A Washington Post fact check, "Harris flubs manufacturing jobs claim in MSNBC interview," analyzes her claim. The claim assumes that they should pay capital gains on items that they did not sell. Actual capital gains are only assessed on gains realized after asset sale. This is a popular scheme among some congressional Democrats to tax assets.

The article identified the tax rate for the top 1% having income of at least $548,000 of nearly 26%. Further, for those with income under $$50,000 about half pay no tax, 22% pay an effective rate of 5% and another 22% paid less than 10%.

James Beasom, Melbourne Village

Proud of USA's response to crisis

One of our politicians calls America a “chaotic landscape" and a “country in decline”. He hasn’t looked around lately.

Mule trains, airlifts, Cajun Army, all of these wonderful groups and so many others are flocking to the site of Hurricane Helene to help out in whatever way they can. They are first responders and they don’t get paid. Americans rally when it needs to be done. We are an opinionated nation because we have free speech. We are a nation that complains when almost everyone is fed, clothed, vaccinated and sheltered, but when the tough happens we all pull together.

I don’t see anyone banging on Russia’s borders to get asylum, I don’t see a band of refugees rushing to the Chinese borders and I certainly don‘t think that North Korea or Hungary have an influx of refugees seeking a better life. Even if people did rush some of these borders they would not be welcomed because they “look” different or speak a different language.

We are the best nation, a great nation, a welcoming nation and a nation that will carry on because we are nice, moral, ethical and we look to the future with a positive bent. Whatever that “other politician” says about our nation, I believe in America.

Laura Petruska, Melbourne

The truth shall set you free

Republicans complain about a cover-up concerning Joe Biden’s son's laptop, etc.; key word being cover-up. Never mind he's a private citizen not running for president. Equal justice involves proving you're innocent of breaking laws like those that entail deliberate deception for personal gain. Seems to me the prosecutors have Hunter Biden dead to rights as to breaking the law.

Speaking of breaking the law, where's the X-rays of Trump's bone spurs? Unless he had surgery to remove them, of which there would be a record, he'd still have them, and would gladly volunteer to have X-rays done on live TV to clear up any doubt, wouldn't he? And in another fantasy dream I have, Ted, Marco, Lindsey, and now J.D. would admit they'll do anything now to please Donald after saying in the past what a "nightmare" Trump ... before they got brain worms.

The once-revered party of Lincoln now is a cult that historians will document, and generations to come will wonder how stupid almost half the population could be to endorse Trump.

Michael Ruth, Satellite Beach

Support for Trump confounding

Florida voters are faced with having Trump, the Republican party presidential candidate, again upported by the GOP, which is bewildering. Trump's interminable moaning about a stolen election has hoodwinked thousands of Trumplodytes despite his elected colleagues attesting to the legitimacy of the 2020 election results. Quizzically, they've done nothing to refute Trump's unfounded accusations, an indication of a serious lack of ethics and integrity in the Republican Party.

More confounding is the GOP's downplaying the events of Jan. 6, ignoring Trump's culpability for what is perhaps the saddest day in our nation's history. Being a convicted felon, misogynist, hypocrite, habitual liar and a reprehensible human being doesn't disturb Trumplodytes, but it should trouble elected Republican officeholders.

Trump is charismatic, mesmerizing rally devotees with disinformation, exaggerating numbers (as is his penchant) of migrants crossing our southern borders and the dangers they pose to our nation. Most Trumplodytes don't in any way benefit from his political agenda and are people he considers losers while enchanting them with hogwash for their support. A recent Pew Research Center investigation of Trump's assertions regarding nefarious acts committed by immigrants was found to be totally inaccurate, revealing people born in the United States are far more likely to commit criminal acts.

Trump's assertion he would end the Russian/Ukraine war upon being elected demonstrates his ignorance, mistakenly believing Putin is his friend. Putin is a ruthless, evil, self-serving dictator, his beliefs formed during his time as a KGB agent.

Gregory W. Hewitt, Melbourne

... and more Trump

If you were hiring someone to do major repair or upgrade work on your house, would you hire someone who doesn’t have a contractor license? Or employ an electrician with no certification? Or trust a surgeon with no medical degree?

How about if they were overweight, out of shape, and well beyond retirement age, with multiple business failures on their resume, and a habit of not paying subcontractors and suppliers?

Well, Donald Trump still refuses to share his tax returns. And lately, he has refused to share any recent medical information. Voters expect financial and medical transparency from presidential candidates, to trust them to run the country. And why shouldn’t we?

But Trump doesn’t play by the rules. He doesn’t live with the truth. He creates an alternate reality and serves disinformation with almost every breath.

His stream of anti-immigrant hatred, childish name-calling, and perpetual lies distracts so you will forget about his six bankruptcies, his private business and charity convictions, his $500M libel judgment, his 34 felony convictions, and pending lawsuits for the Jan. 6 insurrection, stealing classified documents and Georgia election interference.

He’s 11 years past full retirement age. And he acts it. He’s unrepentant at disrespecting democratic norms like election outcomes, and the peaceful transfer of power. He is the greatest threat to the American way of life in the country’s history.

Is he the right person to trust to fix this country? I can’t think of one reason why he would be.

Jeff Dorman, Satellite Beach

There's more to the Jan. 6 story

Mr. Minto's letter of Oct. 6 was a work of fiction with regard to the Jan. 6 terrorist attack.

He states that Trump said to make sure there are sufficient National Guard members on hand. He is the one that would have to place that order, as commander in chief. According to his staff, he "talked" about 10,000 Guardsmen to protect the "protesters" but never placed the order. Others cannot just ignore his "warning" if he actually had ordered it.

Trump not only chose to not do so, but he watched the attack on television, for hours, ignoring the pleas of family and staffers to stop it. Gov. Hogan wanted to send in the Maryland Guard but was not able to get permission to do so, as required. Neither Trump nor Secretary Miller would take his calls.

On Jan. 5, Secretary Miller sent a notice, at trump's order, stating "hands off the protesters." This letter is a matter of record. When then-Vice President Mike Pence finally called the Guard, Trump then sent the mob home, calling them "patriots" and touting the attack as a great thing.

Many MAGA people blamed Nancy Pelosi. The Speaker of the House has no authority over the National Guard. That was his responsibility, and he fell very short.

Facts actually are facts. Remember that 750 nonpartisan National Security leaders signed an open letter warning against another Trump term.

The very thought of this man ever stepping into our White House is truly horrifying.

Susan Termini, Merritt Island

Wake up, men: Vote blue

It appears as if women, Black people and various ethnic groups, like Hispanics, have seen that Kamala Harris is the only answer, the only responsible candidate in this presidential election. When the other candidate does nothing but lie, spread disinformation, and criminalize immigrants who have done no illegal activities, it is evident that Harris has to be the people's choice.

Now you may be wondering why this letter has such an unusual title. The answer is simple: men. There are still conservative, traditionalist men who just will not vote for a woman for president. Well, guys, wake up. Indira Gandhi in India and Margaret Thatcher in Great Britain did fabulous jobs as chief executives. And there are numerous females in head of state positions this present day. And it is guaranteed that Kamala Harris is a strong figure who stands for many more American laws and values than the other candidate.

So, fellas, come on! Join the 21st century before it passes you by! Kamala Harris and the blue candidates are the only way to keep America strong, and to keep us from returning to 1950s mentalities.

Donald A. Barlow, Viera

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Letters to the Editor: Reader doesn't want tax money used for art' Oct. 13, 2024