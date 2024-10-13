Torres: When it comes to hurricanes like Hurricane Milton, sometimes luck is all we have

No matter the storm preparations taken, when it comes to butting heads with Mother Nature we all rely on one thing really.

Luck.

And not much can be done about the absolute randomness of chance that sees an EF1 tornado touch down near State Road A1A in Cocoa Beach ― at Banana River Square Plaza ― and destroy several buildings while leaving others virtually untouched. How else can you explain how a Wells Fargo branch, a Supercuts, Florida Eye Associates and a medical urgent care facility were destroyed while only yards away there is little evidence a storm even passed through.

The randomness, the unpredictability of it all is what makes it so scary. It's also what makes us feel grateful, lucky that the buildings were unoccupied and that most of us were relatively unscathed by Hurricane Milton . Yes, some homes nearby were damaged by the tornado as well, but nothing that can't be fixed.

This particular tornado claimed no lives. Lucky. Others throughout the state were not so fortunate where as many as 45 tornados reportedly touched down. Six people died as tornadoes rumbled through St. Lucie County to our south .

'The wind speed was too fast:' Cocoa Beach mayor

Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi, who lives in that neighborhood, knew something was off the second the winds picked up.

"The wind started picking up, and it was clear this wasn’t just a squall," he said. "The wind speed was too fast, and before I knew it, there was a wall of white. I ran to the hallway and told my family to do the same."

Capizzi shut all the bedroom doors and his family huddled together tightly until the noise stopped. When it felt safe, Capizzi went outside to assess the damage.

"We lost a few trees and had some roof damage, but our neighbors had it much worse," he said. "Others lost their roofs, boats, pool screens, and garage doors."

Nick Witek on Friday surveyed the damage to the rear of his home on St. Croix Avenue. He said he could feel the whole house shake as the tornado blew through. Many of his neighbors lost their roofs, he said.

Brevard feels collective sigh of relief

Banana River Square Plaza was a popular site Thursday morning as residents converged on the area, taking care to avoid the large shards of broken glass, twisted aluminum awnings, branches and even downed power lines. This didn't feel like the typical 'disaster tourism' that sometimes follow an event.

This felt different. It felt like gratitude.

They took photos and video of the damage done while joining the rest of Brevard County in drawing a collective sigh of relief that Hurricane Milton ― for the most part ― left the Space Coast unscathed.

"It got really loud, but it was early, like 5:30 (Wednesday evening) and I thought the hurricane hadn't even made landfall yet," said Liz Downey, whose condo is just a street to the west of where the tornado touched down. "But it started getting louder and began to get scary. So, I went outside to look around and noticed my neighbor's fence was down which normally doesn't happen to us. It's unbelievable."

Tornadoes? Is that a thing during hurricanes?

Well, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), almost all hurricanes that spend enough time over land spawn at least one tornado. That knowledge will certainly make future hurricanes that much scarier.

"It didn't even dawn on me that it could be a tornado," Downey said. "This is literally my street. It's wild. It makes you feel so grateful."

'We're very lucky'

Dr. Brett Glass said he came down to check on his office, Walk-in Chiropractic located directly behind the Supercuts and Florida Eye Associates building that was trashed

"We saw it on the news last night and and I said 'oh my God,' that’s right by my office," Glass said, relieved that his office only suffered a little bit of water inside by his front door. "We scraped by but we’re very lucky. We saw this stuff out here and it’s just oh my God."

Daniel Bryan said he believed the nearby Motel 6, where he was staying, was hit by a possible tornado as well near the end of the storm.

"The pool house is gone, telephone poles are leaning and the roof is leaking," he said, while looking at the some of the damage at the Banana River Square Plaza. "Not to sound cliche, but it sounded like a truck was driving along the roof or like a freight train. My room is OK but others got his pretty hard."

In the end, no one was hurt, something Capizzi called "a blessing."

"God is good," he said. "The police and fire departments arrived within minutes, and I couldn’t be prouder to have them protecting our city."

Steven Gates, who lives around the corner from the plaza said if felt as if he 'escaped a bullet.'

"I can’t believe it. But, oh God, yeah, we feel pretty lucky," Gates said.

Pretty lucky indeed.

Sometimes, luck is all there is.

