SpaceX seeking to launch Starship this weekend from Texas: How it impacts Cape Canaveral

(This story has been updated with the targeted launch time and how to watch.)

The world's largest rocket is about to launch once again from Boca Chica, Texas, on what will be the fifth fully-stacked test flight of the SpaceX Starship.

As early as Sunday , the huge rocket could lift off on another orbital test flight, this time with plans to return the first stage, the Super Heavy booster, to the launch pad — being caught by arms referred to as "chopsticks."

SpaceX said the 30-minute launch window opens at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) Sunday.

It may still sound like science fiction, but SpaceX is taking the chance . SpaceX, which currently is able to land their Falcon 9 first stage back on a droneship or at a landing zone, will now attempt to do so with this larger rocket. If this is successful, it raises the question of just when Starship will launch from Cape Canaveral .

What happened on SpaceX Starship test flight four?

When is the next Florida launch? Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule from Florida

On June 6, SpaceX launched its fourth Starship flight test from Boca Chica, Texas. The huge Starship launched into space, and the first stage had a water landing in the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, after coasting, the Starship itself reentered intact before making a landing burn and splashing down in the Indian Ocean. To SpaceX, it was a success. It went just the way they had intended − giving the first soft landing of the Super Heavy booster.

The goal of the company is to reuse the entire Starship − restoring the Super Heavy booster and Starship after landing for reflight.

This fifth flight will push this further, as the company hopes for a return of the Super Heavy booster to the launch pad, and also repeat the splashdown of the Starship.

Before Cape Canaveral: Does SpaceX Starship pose a risk to safety in Texas?

Saturday morning, SpaceX received the license to launch the fifth Starship flight test as early as Sunday, October 13. FLORIDA TODAY received the following message from the FAA:

"The FAA has issued a license modification authorizing SpaceX to launch multiple missions of the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle on the Flight 5 mission profile. The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental and other licensing requirements for the suborbital test flight. The Flight 5 mission profile involves launch of the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica, Texas, a return to the launch site of the Super Heavy booster rocket for a catch attempt by the launch tower, and a water landing of the Starship vehicle in the Indian Ocean west of Australia."

While SpaceX received clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority to continue with this Starship launch and attempted landing, some still wonder about public safety.

Under the description of this fifth flight test, SpaceX has stated the following:

"SpaceX engineers have spent years preparing and months testing for the booster catch attempt, with technicians pouring tens of thousands of hours into building the infrastructure to maximize our chances for success. We accept no compromises when it comes to ensuring the safety of the public and our team, and the return will only be attempted if conditions are right."

Should the landing not go correctly, SpaceX claims that the Super Heavy booster will automatically switch to a trajectory that will take it out to the Gulf of Mexico for a splashdown in the water.

SpaceX Starship and Cape Canaveral, Florida

Currently, there is no update on the FAA and Space Force environment impact surveys, which were conducted earlier this year, and are necessary before SpaceX can attempt a launch from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A. Open to the Brevard Country public , these environmental impact surveys looked closely at any potential environmental impacts to the Space Coast. Concerns ranged from the vibrations of the rocket on surrounding area structures to impacts to wildlife.

While there isn't an official timeline for Starship to launch from Kennedy Space Center, it is noteworthy that SpaceX has had a Starship launch tower standing at Pad 39A − where it will launch − for quite some time. There is currently no update on the progress.

SpaceX has many plans for Starship, including some national security missions. While official details and dates are not available, the Department of Defense (DOD) is hoping to use Starship for point-to-point transport of supplies on Earth. Launching from point A and landing at point B, it would decrease transportation time greatly.

NASA is waiting on Starship as well. The space agency has contracted SpaceX to build a Starship human lander to return astronauts to the moon as soon as late 2026. While the Artemis III crew will launch on NASA's SLS rocket, aboard the Orion spacecraft, they will dock to the Gateway in lunar orbit. It will be there that astronauts going to the surface will transfer to a Starship human lander.

How to watch the Starship launch

A live webcast of the flight test will begin about 35 minutes before liftoff on spacex.com and on X @spaceX. SpaceX cautioned that as with any test flight, the schedule could change.

Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX seeking to launch Starship this weekend from Texas: How it impacts Cape Canaveral