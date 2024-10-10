Open in App
    • Florida Today

    Brevard on a budget: 9 free, fun things to do for Oct. 11 through 17

    By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPhiL_0w1OPsYq00

    (This story has been updated to include new information. The NKF Rich Salick Surf Festival in Cocoa Beach, originally scheduled for Oct. 12-14, has been postponed due to Hurricane Milton. The Space Coast Art Festival in Viera, originally scheduled for Oct. 12-13, has been cancelled.)

    Due to potential changes and cancellations, we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

    1. Viva Brevard Festival in Palm Bay

    Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Viva Brevard Festival at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Road, Palm Bay, on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include live music, business expo, great food, kids zone, multicultural integration, exhibitors, vendors, raffles and more. Admission is free. Call 321-327-8938 or visit pbhispaniccenter.com .

    2. ‘Memories and Melodies’ concerts in Palm Bay

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkStl_0w1OPsYq00

    The Indialantic Chamber Singers will offer a concert to celebrate their 25th year. “Memories and Melodies: Celebrating 25 Years of Harmony” will be at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 300 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. There will be a second performance at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 106 N. Riverside Drive, Indialantic, on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to $15. Visit indialanticchambersingers.org or call 321-426-0360.

    3. ‘Heroes vs. Villains’ concert in Melbourne

    The Melbourne Community Orchestra offers a symphonic battle between good and evil with “Heroes vs. Villains.” The concert will be at Melbourne Auditorium, 625 Hibiscus Blvd., on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16 and 17, at 7 p.m. From classical myths to modern sagas, this concert will highlight the eternal conflict through powerful, sometimes "scary" music. Orchestra members will be dressed as their favorite heroes and villains, and concertgoers are encouraged to do the same. Admission is free. Visit mcorchestra.org or call 321-285-6724.

    4. Turkey Creek Fall Art Show in Palm Bay

    Stop by the Turkey Creek Fall Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The show, featuring over 60 vendors displaying handcrafted items, will be located inside the air conditioned Tony Rosa Community Center, 1502 NE Port Malabar Blvd. There will be raffle drawings every 15 minutes. Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking. Proceeds will benefit environmental education and improvements to Turkey Creek Sanctuary. Visit palmbayflorida.org .

    5. ChoZen Artisan Market in Sebastian

    ChoZen Eco-Retreat and Sanctuary, 11115 Roseland Road, Sebastian, hosts the ChoZen Artisan Market every second Sunday from October through May from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This monthly event celebrates the interconnectedness of nature, food, and community. Enjoy unique local vendors, sustainable products, artisan goods, live music and experience a variety of modalities from wellness practitioners. Admission is free. Visit chozenretreat.com .

    6. Art reception at Studios of Cocoa Beach

    The Studios of Cocoa Beach, 165 Minutemen Causeway, presents "Jan Bryant and Her Class Artists: An Exhibition of Art" from Oct. 8 through Nov. 3. A reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bryant is a professional artist and instructor with over 50 years of experience. Several of the students have been with Jan over a length of time and the exhibition is a tribute to their artistic growth. Call 321-613-3480 or visit studiosofcocoabeach.org .

    7. Third Thursday at The Avenue Viera

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsl44_0w1OPsYq00

    This free, family-and-pet friendly night will be outdoors in the Central Park area of The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave., on the third Thursday of every month. This month’s event will be Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music, vendors, complimentary snacks and a free drink or ice cream. There will be live music by WhichDoctors. Admission is free, but you must register to receive an event ticket. Visit avenueviera.com .

    Do you have a community event? Email tgif@floridatoday.com at least three weeks in advance for consideration for the Things to Do roundup.

    Looking for more to do? Plan your weekend: 9 fun things to do in Brevard for Oct. 11 through 17

    Lights, camera, action! Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival features 50 films

    Halloween 2024: Here's where to celebrate in Brevard

    Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered.

    Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TGIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/christinalafortune or send her an email at clafortune@floridatoday.com .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard on a budget: 9 free, fun things to do for Oct. 11 through 17

