    Torres: Where will the homeless go during Hurricane Milton?

    By John A. Torres, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    (This story has been updated to include the latest information)

    As Hurricane Milton tracks closer to Florida and looks as if it might barrel right through Brevard County late Wednesday, we take great care to make sure the children, the elderly and even our pets are somewhere safe to ride out the storm.

    We make sure they have enough water, food, batteries and other necessities. We do an amazing job making sure the vulnerable are safe. But, what about the most vulnerable in our communities?

    What happens to those who are homeless in our community?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7HtN_0vyPyjz800

    "For the last several years, we have worked with the Brevard Homeless Coalition , Brevard County and Space Coast Area Transit (SCAT) to transport people experiencing homelessness to county storm shelters from the Daily Bread ," said Jeffrey Njus, Executive Director of the Daily Bread, who was pleased Tuesday morning to learn the county will be opening shelters for the storm.

    Cephas Carter, a regular client of the Daily Bread, kept his sense of humor as news of the dangerous storm spread.

    "I'm all set," he said. "I just boarded up my tent!"

    According to Amber Carroll, executive director of the Brevard Homeless Coalition, there has been an 87 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in Brevard County since 2022. During the annual point-in-time homeless count on Jan. 25, 779 of the 1,071 homeless people surveyed in Brevard County were without shelter. That meant 292 were "lucky" enough to be in transitional housing, in shelters or they were staying in safe havens.

    "Storms are especially challenging in Brevard due to the lack of existing overnight, low-barrier shelters," Carroll said. "It often requires the county to open temporary safe shelters and rely on organizations like Matthew’s Hope, which is willing to open its doors to those in need. We also work with partners like Daily Bread, which plays a crucial role in providing food and support before and after the storm."

    Still, it's hard to imagine all the county's homeless will be in a safe place. Njus said he spoke with several homeless individuals on Monday about how this is a good time to ask that friend or family member who might let them stay inside during a time like this.

    Carroll said the Brevard Homeless Coalition will use social media to share real-time updates on shelter availability and other essential resources.

    "We as a community tend to do a better job of looking after one another when a storm threatens," Njus said. "Thankfully that includes looking after our homeless neighbors."

    Here's hoping he's right.

    Contact Torres at jtorres@floridatoday.com . You can follow him on X @johnalbertorres or on Facebook at facebook.com/FTjohntorres .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Torres: Where will the homeless go during Hurricane Milton?

    Robert Mackenzie
    2d ago
    U PEOPLE DONT GIVE A SHIT ABOUT THE HOMELESS MAN AND WOMAN.. THE GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN PUSHING THIS ISSUE ASIDE THIS IS SUCH AN EASY PROBLEM TO SOLVE. . THEY GIVE MONEY TO OTHER COUNTRY Z AND THEY THE GOVT HAVE NO CLUE PEOPLE JUST WANT THIS PROBLEM TO GO AWAY ITZ NOT ..BUILD SHELTER AND HOMELESS WILL SHOW UP...
