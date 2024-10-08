Milton's eye is on Florida. Here's how to keep your emotions in check.

As soon as the tropics start churning , so do Floridians’ minds.

“There’s a lot of anxiety,” said Christine Williams-Kelly , a licensed mental health counselor based in Palm Bay. “People worry. They’re worried if they’re not prepared enough.”

But now is not the time to panic – it's time to do something.

More: Sign up for text message updates and crucial information on Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is now a monstrous Category 5 storm, expected to make landfall in the Tampa area Wednesday as a powerful hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center . It is anticipated to be a Category 1 when it reaches Brevard late Wednesday and is expected to bring widespread flooding and strong winds.

Getting prepared ASAP not only puts residents in the best possible position, but it’ll keep minds busy, said Williams-Kelly, founder of All in Mental Health , a group of local mental health care providers. It's important to be "listening to the news and what they give as far as guidance, becoming more aware of what are the resources available. Even when I have clients who seem very panicked about the storm, it’s always trying to help them identify what are the resources available.”

More: Live: Local state of emergency issued for Brevard ahead of Hurricane. Here's the latest

It's imperative that people stay positive – and take action, Williams-Kelly said.

“Don’t always think of the worst-case scenario,” she said.

Preparing for Milton can help alleviate fear

It’s essential people take care of their own mental health when prepping for the storm. Knowing you’ve put yourself in the best position possible can help alleviate some of the fear and help you feel more in control of the situation. Get things in order, including:

Securing sandbags to protect your property

Ensuring you have a large enough supply of medications

Have points of contact

Have a plan for checking in with others and stay connected

“Even when I have clients who seem to be very panicked about the storm, it’s always trying to help them identify what are the resources available,” Williams-Kelly said.

More: Curbside branches, debris put outside for pickup won't be removed before Milton hits

The prospect of a storm brings fear for physical safety, but it can tug at other emotions, too. For example, finances are a major concern for some families who are struggling financially. 211 Brevard is a local nonprofit that runs the local 211 and 988 hotlines. 211 Brevard's dashboard of calls for Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 showed that 24.4% of calls in the past week were requests for housing and shelter, with 43% of those calls requesting rent assistance.

That's without the aftermath of a hurricane.

“Are there already financial strains on the family?” Williams-Kelly suggested. “Now, they’re worrying about having to take off time from work to be there with the kids because schools are closed.”

Helping children cope with hurricane worries

For those with young children at home, it’s important to reassure them.

While parents don’t want to scare their children about the approaching storm, they can be honest with them.

More: Hurricane Milton: Titusville, North Brevard may see wilder weather than Melbourne and Palm Bay

“Keep them engaged – kids are very resilient,” Williams-Kelly said. “I think it's always healthy to be transparent to a certain level or degree.”

Post-storm, there are always ways to get involved, such as sending desperately needed supplies to hard-hit areas.

“Even through disasters or through situations like this, there are good things that can come from it, as far as the collectiveness of the community and how to support one another,” Williams-Kelly said.

This reporting is supported by a Journalism Funding Partners grant. Mental Health Reporter Sara Paulson can be reached at spaulson@floridatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Milton's eye is on Florida. Here's how to keep your emotions in check.