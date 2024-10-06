When I can get out from behind my computer, here's what I learn | From the Editor

A large chunk of my time as executive editor is spent sitting in front of a computer screen or talking on the phone with our reporters or community members.

Truly, I talk on the phone a lot, as I’m a big advocate for talking through stories or happenings on a beat, rather than just editing copy as it comes in.

Occasionally, I get to step out from behind my computer and set aside my phone.

There were a few such instances this week.

On Monday, Mental Health Reporter Sara Paulson and I toured Palm Point Behavioral Health , a mental health treatment facility in Titusville. It was eye-opening to learn about their unit serving children as young as 5. Perhaps this is naïve, but I’d like to imagine there’d be no such need. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, and it was in use while we visited.

We learned what happens when the police arrive with someone for a Baker Act screening. We talked about mental health needs in Brevard, and how they’ve seen those needs, particularly the severity of the need, grow. One piece of information that astounded me: the only Spanish-speaking intensive outpatient mental health program in our county is located there in Titusville.

Sara’s position, as we’ve mentioned before, is a grant-funded reporting job focused on mental health. We knew the need for that kind of reporting was big. I’m still just beginning to grasp how big. On Sunday’s front page, you’ll have found Sara’s story talking to a prominent Brevard family about their daughter who lost her battle to addiction. The family was incredibly honest and raw in writing Melissa Glover’s obituary , which was what sparked Sara’s decision to reach out to them. I hope you read Sara's story and I hope you share it because we know there are people in our community who need to hear this.

Tuesday, I joined Education Reporter Finch Walker and their editor Britt Kennerly to meet with Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell and a member of his staff. One of the things that came out of that meeting might be a new feature that recognizes teachers in our community who go above and beyond. With a son in the public school system and many friends who are teachers, I know firsthand the passion and commitment our teachers bring to school every day.

Tuesday night, I attended a candidate forum hosted by our Engagement Editor John Torres and organized together with the League of Women Voters of the Space Coast and held at Eastern Florida State College's Cocoa campus. The forum featured three candidates — a Republican, a Democrat and a Libertarian — vying for the District 1 County Commission seat. It was an informative discussion on a range of topics. I left with a better understanding of each candidate and where they stand.

But you know what stood out the most? These three candidates have a group text chat. They admit sometimes the exchange can get a little testy if someone's sign is blocking someone else's. But really it's a way for them to keep communication open and maintain civility as they campaign. They've agreed to avoid personal attacks, and I was so impressed and inspired by how they conducted themselves Tuesday night. If only all candidates and all campaigns could take this approach, our political environment would improve overnight. Well done to Republican Katie Delaney, Democrat Bryan Bobbitt and Libertarian Nathan Slusher.

Thursday morning, Business Editor Dave Berman and I were invited to a meet-and-greet with the new Health First CEO Terry Forde. Forde has been in the job only about 40-something days so he made clear he’s still gathering information, listening and asking for data as he crafts his vision and plan for Brevard’s largest health organization. But one thing stood out to me: repeatedly, Forde talked about the importance of serving. Serving the community. Being of service.

He spoke about the importance of collaboration between health groups, and making sure Health First is positioned correctly, both in where medical facilities are located but also in the types of medical assistance available for our community. I found him refreshing and will be interested to watch what he does.

Then Thursday evening, John Torres and I attended a briefing on Daily Bread's Providence Place project . It's an affordable housing complex aimed at getting some of the neediest people off the streets and into permanent housing. It's not a shelter; they'd pay subsidized rent. But it would be affordable and also make services such as medical care and job training available in a complex right next door. The idea, as it was explained, would not end homelessness in Melbourne but it would have a noticeable impact.

Daily Bread Executive Director Jeff Njus said when people come into the soup kitchen, yes, they get a good hot meal but the underlying need always remained — they don't know where they are sleeping that night. The meal was a band-aid. Affordable housing targeted at the people Daily Bread serves, that's the beginning of a solution, Njus said. Look for more stories on this project and what it would mean for Melbourne.

Executive Editor Mara Bellaby can be reached at mbellaby@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: When I can get out from behind my computer, here's what I learn | From the Editor