LETTERS: Readers say disrepect shown by Rep. Randy Fine is an embarrassment

Rep. Randy Fine's disrespect ...

As I read of Rep. Randy Fine’s virtual court hearing and view the photos, I just feel an overwhelming sadness about what we are teaching our younger generation.

Please vote, and encourage all in your circle to do the same.

Kathy Ojeda, Merritt Island

... and Rep. Fine's bad behavior

As a Jewish woman I am disgusted by the behavior of Rep. Randy Fine as detailed in the Oct. 2 story, "Rep. Fine held in contempt."

We Jews owe so much to this wonderful country we call America. America has given us not only the freedom to worship and live as Jews, but also the laws that protect us from harm.

To see Rep. Fine flagrantly violate these laws by obscene gestures and speech and dressing inappropriately is not only showing disrespect for the court, but it is behavior unbecoming a Jew.

May I remind Rep. Fine of the phrase "Dina d'malkhuta dina" -- the law of the Government is law." For Jews, obedience to the civil law of the country in which they live is viewed as a religiously mandated obligation and disobedience is a transgression according to Jewish law.

Hopefully, during the "Days of Awe," the 10 days between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, Rep. Fine can look inward and contemplate the ways he could not only become a better representative of the Jewish people but become a shining example to the people he serves.

Susan Gold, Cape Canaveral

Rocket booms disruptive

SpaceX has done an excellent job on the design and process on the reuse of launch vehicles. It actually is a significant engineering feat. I’m sure it saves them and their customers a good amount of money.

But not everyone benefits from this endeavor. Some of us now have to experience “the double boom” during the return. The loud noise, shaking windows, and pets frightened are of no benefit to those of us who live near the space center.

I’m sure Elon and his neighbors would not accept it in their neighborhood.

Why should we?

Ken Leichtle, Cape Canaveral

Pride parade exemplified freedom

As I watched the Space Cost Pride parade this past Saturday in Melbourne, I felt overwhelmed by what it means to me to be an American.

Nothing says freedom more than a gay pride parade. Freedom for people to dress and act as they like, freedom for people to express their sexual identity, freedom to say it's OK to be gay!

A gay pride parade personifies the expression of individual rights and the freedoms associated with those rights. Both are core values to our U.S. Constitution.

Make no mistake, you are definitely going to see people that don’t look like you, that don’t act like you, and most likely, think differently than you do. But that’s OK because the bulk of humanity is not a homogeneous, one-size-fits-all demographic.

Notably, you also won’t see a gay pride parade in Iran, North Korea, or Afghanistan, to name just a few. And that is exactly what separates us from the rest of the world and makes our country so great. Individual freedom is sacred to our values and nothing says individual freedom better than a good old gay pride parade.

March on, my friends.

Jeff Homberger, Satellite Beach

Florida, 'frat boy' politics and marijuana

Passage of Amendment 3 to the Florida Constitution will make Florida the only state in the U.S. where recreational marijuana production is limited to the big commercial medical marijuana companies.

This is not surprising in a state where “frat boy” politicians like Gov. DeSantis, Matt Gaetz and Randy Fine are in power and make decisions based on how many dollars pour into their coffers from these corporations.

Ernest Lee, Melbourne

Amendment 3 saves you money

Besides the tax revenue generated from sales of marijuana, estimated as at least $195.6 million annually in state and local sales tax revenues, the cost of arresting and prosecuting people for marijuana offences costs a state $1,000 to $2,000. That’s $99 million per year, minimum, in Florida for cops writing marijuana tickets and courts serving paperwork.

And then there are the prison and probation costs, too. Each prisoner annually costs $88,000 for the prison bed, guards and food, the state of Florida estimates .

Please vote yes on Amendment 3. It will save us millions in taxes. Betsy LaVier, Satellite Beach

Electoral vote shenanigans

Upon listening to the news regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham trying to convince Nebraska, as one of only two states that give electoral votes per district, to change their system to "winner take all" — as there is one district, worth one vote, that sometimes will vote Democrat — I did some research. As Maine is the other state that splits its electoral votes, if that state did the same, the state would be more likely to give all votes to the Democratic candidate.

Timing is everything. Sen. Graham (whose state is South Carolina and not Nabraska), traveled with this assignment the day after the limited time for Maine (according to the state constitution) to make the same change for this upcoming election. I would also like to note that early voting had already started in some states.

To Nebraska's credit, they refused his request.

One electoral vote can actually create a tie. If this happens, the vote goes to the House of Representatives to decide the winner.

This, in my view, is incredibly undemocratic. Rather than the winner, in such a case, being decided by whichever party has the majority in the House, should it not then go to the candidate who won the popular vote, thereby giving the decision to the people?

Susan Termini, Merritt Island

NYC mayor pays for complaints about immigrants

Eric Adams, the Democrat mayor of New York City, has been indicted for bribes and illegal campaign contributions. The reason for these indictments can be attributed to him stepping over the bounds of the present regime running this country.

He has been complaining about the mass of illegal immigrants being sent to NYC, with no assistance or financial support coming from the federal government. With these statements, he has placed a target on his back for the weaponized DOJ to seek whatever damaging information they can uncover, to remove him from office. He is now in a position to understand how President Trump feels, with the DOJ continually seeking information to prevent him from regaining the presidency. The Democrats' creed is, if you abide by our rules and are a good politician, you will not be harassed.

Ted Hesser, Indian Harbour Beach

Differing versions of Trump and Jan. 6 truth

Reading various news sources I agree there are different political slants to current affairs, but mostly there are not totally different versions of "facts." However, if the subject is Donald Trump, then there are often widely differing versions of "truth."

The famous Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C., present the most widely diverse views of a real happening I can recall. Testimony recently shared by Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, chairman of the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, show Pentagon officials and even D.C.'s Mayor Bowser ignoring Trump's urgent warnings.

Remember, Trump authorized military for security.

According to transcripts released by Loudermilk, Gen. Mark Milley, then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that Trump said, “There's going to be a large amount of protestors here ... make sure you have sufficient National Guard or soldiers up here to make sure it's a safe event." Also quoted was then-Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller: “There was absolutely — there is absolutely no way I was putting U.S. military forces at the Capitol, period.”

Thus, no military troops were in place as Trump warned them. Afterwards it somehow became a theme from Democrats and the mainstream media that Trump instigated a violent coup to overturn an election, when he authorized the military presence and warned of violence without them.

In this election year I issue a challenge to Democrats: You tell me and my fellow citizens why we should vote Democrat, but only without ever mentioning Donald Trump.

George Minto, Titusville

Let's pick president from a prison

Let's go to a prison and pick a prisoner (a convicted felon) and put him in the White House. Does that sound ridiculous? If Mr. Trump did not have money and an army of lawyers, that is where he would be.

Mr. Trump preaches fear and hatred. He is a liar and a bully. Whatever your affiliation, Republican, independant or first-time voter, please do not let this man anywhere near our beloved White House.

Kathleen Durtschi, Melbourne

Young people, there's a way to save money

After reading Pedro Rodriguez’s Sept. 29 column titled "Unattainable economy is unacceptable for youth," I felt a need to respond.

I was a part-time and full-time college student. Fortunately, my military service provided me with GI Bill college benefits. I worked two jobs in college, my military reserve service and my VA work-study program, to make extra money. Any student today can make the sacrifices I made to earn my keep. But how many of them want to?My impression is that some members of Gen Z want everything their parents have when they leave the nest, and they weren't around to see sacrifices their parents may have made to get where they are today. I've read that a lot of parents still have their kids on their family cell phone plans, even kids in their 30s.

How about what you do have now? Smartphone, laptop? Going out to a coffee shop to meet a friend? Since I don't do that, I'm guessing the price of coffee there could pay for two or three gallons of gasoline. My budget was so tight, I’d go to a happy hour on Fridays, buy one draft beer and eat their finger food for my dinner.

My life experiences and sacrificing for my goals made me a better and more financially secure person.

I will leave you with my philosophy and advice: Savers are doing well and spenders are not. If you carry debt on your credit cards month-to-month, then you are a spender.

George Papp, Titusville

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: LETTERS: Readers say disrepect shown by Rep. Randy Fine is an embarrassment