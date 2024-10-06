On a budget? These 11 Brevard restaurants offer tasty 'Kids Eat Free' deals

Cooking for the family after a long day on the job, or a long day, period, can be tiring. But dinner out for even one, let alone a family with kids and picky eaters, can hit the wallet hard.

Here's a list of "kids eat free" deals across Brevard County . Note that some require a paying adult, and it's a good idea to check in advance to make sure the deal is on.

5290 N. U.S. Hwy. 1, Melbourne | 321-254-2004

One free kid's meal for each adult entree purchased from 5 p.m. - close, every Monday night.

4530 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne | 321-725-5540

Children eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5602 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach | 321-613-4020

Free kid's meal with purchase of a regular price adult entree.

683 Dave Nisbet Drive, Cape Canaveral | 321-783-5136

4200 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne | 321-339-3375

Tuesday is Family Night and kids eat free with a paying adult, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

4365 Grissom Pkwy., Cocoa | 321-638-4130

Kids 12 and younger eat free, on Tuesdays, with the purchase of one adult entree per child. Dine-in only.

785 S. Babcock St., Melbourne | 321-724-8751

Kids eat free on Sundays with each adult entree purchase.

2230 Town Center Ave., Melbourne | 321-433-3540

On Sundays, free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult entree all day.

7640 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne | 321-254-7075

On Sundays, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

8200 Wickham Road, Melbourne | 321-752-5200

One free kid's meal with each adult entree purchased, after 2 p.m., daily.

2250 Town Center Ave., Viera | 321-633-0397

Kids eat free on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with purchase of an adult meal.

2227 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne | 321-951-9163

Children 10 and younger eat free, with purchase of adult entree, every Monday night.

