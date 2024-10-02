321preps football: Brevard County Week 7 high school football rankings

This week's ranking features minimal changes with just one team jumping up multiple spots after Week 6 games.

Five of the 10 ranked teams are on bye weeks this week, but some of the five teams playing games this Friday are facing challenges for Week 7.

Our current rankings of the top 10 high school football teams in Brevard follows:

1. Cocoa (3-2)

The Tigers were off last Friday. They host Miami Norland this Friday for week 7. Last Week: 1

2. Eau Gallie (6-0)

The Commodores held off Titusville in Week 6 to remain undefeated. This week, Eau Gallie has a bye. Last Week: 2.

3. Merritt Island (5-1)

Merritt Island had its Week 6 game moved from Friday to Monday, but that didn't stop the Mustangs from getting a win over Ed White. The Mustangs are off for Week 6. Last Week: T3.

4. Titusville (2-3)

The Terriers dropped a close game against Eau Gallie last week. They are on the road this Friday for a game at Seminole. Last Week: T3.

5. MCC (4-1)

MCC defeated Viera in Week 6 to jump up a couple spots in this week's rankings. For Week 7, MCC host Halifax Academy. Last Week: 7.

6. Rockledge (3-1)

Rockledge had its Week 6 game rescheduled due to Hurrican Helene. The Raiders will take the field this week for a game at Mandarin. Last Week: 5.

7. Viera (3-3)

The Hawks fell to MCC last week. Viera will look to bounce back in Week 7 at Spruce Creek. Last Week: 6.

8. Heritage (2-4)

Last week, Heritage picked up a big 32-point win over district opponent South Fork. The Panthers are off Friday night. Last Week: 8.

9. Melbourne (3-3)

The Bulldogs lost their last game in a district matchup against Osceola. Melbourne will travel to play Bayside. Last Week: 9.

10. Holy Trinity (2-3)

In Week 6, Holy Trinity dropped a game against Foundation Academy. The Tigers are off this week. Last Week: 10.

