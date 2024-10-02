Open in App
    • Florida Today

    Plan your weekend: 8 fun things to do in Brevard for Oct. 4-10

    By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Due to potential changes and cancellations, we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

    1. David Spade at the King Center

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxFjP_0vrH2Cwf00

    Comedian and SNL alumnus David Spade brings his “Catch Me Inside” tour to the King Center, 3865 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. His most recent stand-up special “Nothing Personal” debuted on Netflix in 2022. Currently, Spade can be heard co-hosting his podcast “Fly on the Wall”, alongside Dana Carvey. Tickets start at $35. Visit kingcenter.com .

    2. Putta Palooza in downtown Melbourne

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btbZV_0vrH2Cwf00

    Experience downtown Melbourne one putt at a time on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m., starting with check-in at 1 p.m. at The Landing Rooftop at Hotel Melby, 801 E. Strawbridge Ave., Melbourne. Participating shops and restaurants will provide creative putting greens for an afternoon of fun and friendly competition. Tickets for $30 include a putter, golf ball, scorecard, map and two drink tokens for use at The Landing Rooftop or Chumley's Depot. Call 321-724-1741 or visit downtownmelbourne.com .

    3. Oyster and Fish Fry at Field Manor

    Field Manor , 750 Field Manor Drive, Merritt Island, hosts the annual oyster and fish fry on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes fried oysters and tilapia, sides, cornbread and lemonade or tea. Drink tickets for beer and wine are available for purchase. Admission is free; pay by the plate. Food may be preordered from the website. Proceeds benefit the ongoing preservation of Field Manor. Visit fieldmanor.org .

    4. ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ gala

    Jess Parrish Medical Foundation ’s annual benefit gala will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 10 p.m at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Apollo/Saturn V Center. Recapture the glory days of the Apollo program and experience the sights and sounds of historic missions to the moon while dining and dancing amidst the surroundings of the iconic Saturn V rocket. Proceeds will benefit the advancement of healthcare technologies and services. Individual tickets are $150. Visit parrishhealthcare.com .

    5. Rocktober 5K in Rockledge

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LU75t_0vrH2Cwf00

    All ages and fitness levels are invited to run or walk in the Rocktober 5K at the Rockledge Civic Hub, 530 Barton Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 a.m. The race course will travel around the Don Griffin Trail at Lake Betsi before returning to the Hub, where awards will be presented and snacks and drinks will be available. Proceeds will benefit recreational improvements at Andersen Elementary School. The cost is $20 to $35. Visit runsignup.com .

    6. Sprint for Sight 5K in Indian Harbour Beach

    Lace up those sneakers and run for a good cause this Saturday. The annual “Sprint for Sight” 5K kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gleason Park, 1233 Yacht Club Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach. The event aims to increase the community’s knowledge about what it’s like to live with vision loss, as well as increase community participation. Proceeds will benefit the Brevard Association for the Advancement of the Blind (BAAB), which provides free services to the visually impaired to help people live independently. Guides will be available for visually impaired participants. Race day registration is $35. Visit baabhelpfortheblind.org .

    7. Italian lessons in Melbourne

    Italian lessons for beginners will be offered at the Italian American Club of South Brevard, 1471 Cypress Ave., Melbourne, on Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Intermediate lessons will be Thursdays at 6 p.m., and advanced lessons will be Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. Lessons continue through April 2025. The classes are casual with no attendance requirements, so come when you can. Books will be provided. The cost is $60 for individuals or $84 for couples, which includes membership to the club. Call 321-242-8044 or visit iac32 1 .com .

    8. Catch some live theater

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393VzL_0vrH2Cwf00

    • ‘Fiddler on the Roof’: The musical “Fiddler on the Roof” is at Cocoa Village Playhouse , 300 Brevard Ave., through Oct. 6. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye the milkman tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Tickets are $35. Call 321-636-5050 or visit cocoavillageplayhouse.com .
    • ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’: The show “Bat Boy: The Musical'' is at Titusville Playhouse ’s Stage 2, 316 S. Palm Avenue, through Oct. 6. Based on a story in The Weekly World News, this musical comedy/horror show is about a half boy/half bat creature discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. Tickets are $40. Call 321-268-1125 or visit titusvilleplayhouse.com .

    Do you have a community event? Email tgif@floridatoday.com at least three weeks in advance for consideration for the Things to Do roundup.

    Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

    Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TGIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/christinalafortune or send her an email at clafortune@floridatoday.com .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Plan your weekend: 8 fun things to do in Brevard for Oct. 4-10

