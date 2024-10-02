Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    'Wild West': Artificial intelligence's potential, pitfalls pointed out by Florida Tech panel

    By Rick Neale, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Governments, universities and society at large need to establish "guardrails" and codes of ethics for fast-evolving artificial intelligence applications — which will revolutionize numerous institutions in the next few years — a Florida Institute of Technology panel described.

    “There’s going to be a lot of bad things that happen. There’s going to be a lot of good things that happen . There’s nothing that we can do to stop any of this stuff from happening," said Michael Marks, a Bisk College of Business Advisory Board member.

    "We’re going to have to talk about regulation. And you’re seeing some of the nascent attempts right now to put a framework around it," Marks said.

    "But we’re still in the Wild West days. It’s going to take a while to sort it all out," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdyxn_0vrH039n00

    Tuesday, Florida Tech's Center for Ethics and Leadership hosted a panel discussion on the effects of AI on business and society at the Denius Student Center. Marks, who is a managing partner with Indian River Consulting Group, and others highlighted the fast-emerging sector's positive and negative impacts, both now and in the near-term future.

    “Experts believe that the global market for AI and enterprise applications is about to explode, with revenues projected to surge from $1.6 billion in 2018 to a whopping $31.2 billion by 2025. That translates into a 1,900% increase," President John Nicklow told the crowd, kicking off the discussion.

    "So, definitely a hot topic that we need to discuss. And we must better understand," Nicklow said.

    On the flip side, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study identified a database of 777 risks associated with AI. They span the gamut from malicious actors and misinformation to cybercriminals, environmental harm, unfair discrimination — and even "AI pursuing its own goals in conflict with human goals or values." Panel participants raised the specter of Skynet from the "Terminator" movies, both in joking and non-kidding contexts.

    Robert Allen is a science fiction author, managing partner of AiryChat AI, and Bisk College of Business Advisory Board member. He said AI will cost many workers their jobs.

    "HR professionals? They cost money — AI costs less money. Every human person that's being replaced by AI is money saved. And that is profit for shareholders," Allen said.

    "So every company, top-down, wants to eliminate their costs. And a lot of those costs are eliminating redundancies, eliminating the payouts, eliminating the staff," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evYgA_0vrH039n00

    Moti Mizrahi, a professor of philosophy who specializes in technology ethics, said he led his students in an exercise Tuesday on AI's real-world consequences. Topic: how AI health-care applications are being used to decide how long medical care will last for elderly people at a nursing facility.

    "The system, of course, doesn’t know the patient as well as their doctor does. The system doesn't have empathy. It doesn't see the patient the way a human doctor sees the patient," Mizrahi said.

    "And unfortunately, insurance companies are using this information to deny care to patients," he said.

    "So this is one of the fundamental questions we want to ask ourselves: Do we want these kinds of decisions to be made by machines, as they say in the business, without a human in the loop?" he asked.

    Ted Richardson, dean of the Bisk College of Business, said AI will serve as “disruptive innovation” for higher education, eliminating jobs and changing methods of conveying information. On a larger scale, he told the audience humans don’t get along and find flaws with each other —and we are “self-interested, territorial and greedy.”

    “AI is going to understand that. AI is going to make its own decisions based on our own weaknesses, unless we get in front of that," Richardson said.

    Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

    Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here and subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 'Wild West': Artificial intelligence's potential, pitfalls pointed out by Florida Tech panel

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 4, $108 million jackpot
    Florida Today4 hours ago
    Want to win the Florida Lottery? Publix sells more winning tickets than any other retailer
    Florida Today1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard12 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Orlando International Airport ranks high in several areas. Find out where it's best
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    When a hurricane affects your power or cell phone, here's how to let family know you're OK
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee12 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    After $2.04 billion Powerball win, Edwin Castro bought 2 multimillion-dollar homes in 2 weeks
    Florida Today20 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Longshoremen strike impacts shipping goods, grocery item shortage, but not cruises from Florida
    Florida Today2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja15 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy