Jewish High Holy days begin sundown Wednesday. Don't make a mistake saying "Happy Yom Kippur"

The holiest time of year on the Jewish calendar begins Wednesday at sundown.

Its kicked off with the two-day holiday Rosh Hashanah, which marks the Jewish New Year.

The days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are known as the Ten Days of Repentance, a time to “reboot.” The timeframe culminates with Yom Kippur, which is a day of atonement.

“These are our holy days for the Jewish people because this is our time to start over,” said Rabbi Karen Fanwick, the spiritual leader at Temple Israel of Brevard. “These are days of reflection. It’s a time to think about how we may have missed the mark over the past year. A time to reset, a time of reflection.”

What to say to people observing the High Holidays

The majority of Brevard County residents are not Jewish and do not observe these holidays. Knowing the appropriate greeting to say to those participating in Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur may not be something many think about.

For example, Yom Kippur is not known as a joyous holiday. It’s more accurate to say people “observe” the holiday rather than “celebrate” the holiday.

During this holiday, observant Jews (who are able to) fast for roughly 24 hours. An appropriate greeting would be, “Have an easy fast.”

Rosh Hashanah is not as somber as Yom Kippur. For that holiday it’s appropriate to say things like, “happy new year” or “good new year.”

If you really want to impress, say “l’shanah tova,” which is Hebrew for "good year."

What else take place during the High Holidays?

Jews participate in what’s called Taschlich, which comes from the Hebrew word “to cast.”

This is when Jews go to a body of water and cast away any sins from the past year. They do this by tossing bread, or fish food, into the water. It usually takes place on the first day of Rosh Hashanah.

“It’s a time to cast away everything you did wrong the past year and hope for a better year ahead,” Fanwick said.

Wearing white is another tradition done during the high holidays. Even the dressings for the torah, the holy scrolls, are switched out from colorful coverings to white ones to symbolize refreshing.

“What we’re wishing is for everyone to have a good year,” Fanwick said.

