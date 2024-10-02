Trader Joe's, Cheesecake Factory may not be in Brevard but where are they?

Brevardians have made it known: they want a Trader Joe's.

A Cheesecake Factory, IKEA and White Castle also would be nice. According to a poll FLORIDA TODAY readers recently took part in , these are some of the top chain retail and dining options residents would like on the Space Coast.

How far would you have to travel if you want Swedish meatballs while buying home furniture? Or a small, square hamburger better known as a slider? Or a massive slice of cheesecake? Here’s a look at the closest locations of Brevard residents must-want list.

Spoiler alert: All of these places are in the Orlando area.

Trader Joe's

8323 Sand Lake Rd. , Orlando

131 Orlando Ave. Winter Park

Cheesecake Factory

The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando

11602 Regency Village Drive, Orlando

520 N. Orlando Ave., Suite 100, Winter Park

IKEA

4092 Eastgate Drive, Orlando

White Castle

11815 Glass House Lane, Suite 120, Orlando

Dave & Buster's

8986 International Drive, Orlando

Raising Cane's

100 S. Semoran Blvd. Winter Park

7105 Palm Parkway Orlando

12040 Pioneers Way Orlando

8170 W Irlo Bronson Mem Highway Kissimmee,

DSW

2571 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee

4021 Conroy Road, Orlando

501 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park

375 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs

Bloomingdales

The Mall at Millenia, 4152 Conroy Road, Orlando

The LEGO store

Disney Springs, 1672 E Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista

ZARA

Disney Springs, 1494 Buena Vista Drive., Lake Buena Vista

The Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

