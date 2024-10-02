Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Trader Joe's, Cheesecake Factory may not be in Brevard but where are they?

    By Michelle Spitzer, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    Brevardians have made it known: they want a Trader Joe's.

    A Cheesecake Factory, IKEA and White Castle also would be nice. According to a poll FLORIDA TODAY readers recently took part in , these are some of the top chain retail and dining options residents would like on the Space Coast.

    How far would you have to travel if you want Swedish meatballs while buying home furniture? Or a small, square hamburger better known as a slider? Or a massive slice of cheesecake? Here’s a look at the closest locations of Brevard residents must-want list.

    Spoiler alert: All of these places are in the Orlando area.

    Trader Joe's

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtqyT_0vrGEFzC00

    Trader Joe's

    • 8323 Sand Lake Rd. , Orlando
    • 131 Orlando Ave. Winter Park

    Cheesecake Factory

    Cheesecake Factory

    • The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando
    • 11602 Regency Village Drive, Orlando
    • 520 N. Orlando Ave., Suite 100, Winter Park

    IKEA

    IKEA

    • 4092 Eastgate Drive, Orlando

    White Castle

    White Castle

    • 11815 Glass House Lane, Suite 120, Orlando

    Dave & Buster's

    Dave & Buster’s

    • 8986 International Drive, Orlando

    Raising Cane's

    Raising Cane’s

    • 100 S. Semoran Blvd. Winter Park
    • 7105 Palm Parkway Orlando
    • 12040 Pioneers Way Orlando
    • 8170 W Irlo Bronson Mem Highway Kissimmee,

    DSW

    DSW

    • 2571 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee
    • 4021 Conroy Road, Orlando
    • 501 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
    • 375 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs

    Bloomingdales

    Bloomingdales

    • The Mall at Millenia,  4152 Conroy Road, Orlando

    The LEGO store

    The LEGO Store

    • Disney Springs, 1672 E Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista

    ZARA

    ZARA

    • Disney Springs, 1494 Buena Vista Drive., Lake Buena Vista
    • The Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

    Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Trader Joe's, Cheesecake Factory may not be in Brevard but where are they?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Want to win the Florida Lottery? Publix sells more winning tickets than any other retailer
    Florida Today1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Orlando International Airport ranks high in several areas. Find out where it's best
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    When a hurricane affects your power or cell phone, here's how to let family know you're OK
    Florida Today2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    'Several clumps of fuzzy fecal matter:' Father calls home with 5 children living in urine, mold and rotting food 'a little dirty,' cops say
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee12 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Longshoremen strike impacts shipping goods, grocery item shortage, but not cruises from Florida
    Florida Today2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy