Halloween 2024: Here's where to celebrate in Brevard

Boo at the Zoo

The popular event is back at Brevard Zoo , 8225 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, Halloween decorations, spooktacular music, special performances and more. Costumes are encouraged. All Boo at the Zoo activities are included with general zoo admission. The event will have themed weekends as follows: Oct. 5-6, “Magic”; Oct. 12-13, “Pirates”; Oct. 19-20, “Space” and Oct. 26-27, “Animals.” Visit brevardzoo.org .

Pumpkin Patch with the Highlands

Meet fluffy highland cows while you shop for the perfect pumpkin at Against the Grain Ranch, 3000 Sunset Ave., Mims, on Friday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The event will continue on select dates during the fall. Visit againstthegrainranchco.com or call 321-475-COWS.

Great Pumpkin Rescue in Rockledge

Dive in for some splash-tacular fun at the Great Pumpkin Rescue at McLarty Park Aquatic Center, 790 Barton Blvd., Rockledge, on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a floating pumpkin patch, swimming, a pumpkin decorating contest and treat bags. Participants will be given a number which corresponds to a floating pumpkin in the pool, where they will then search for their number to rescue their pumpkin. The cost is $6 for participants ages 4 to 15, and $2 for all other swimmers. Registration is required. Call 321-633-1874 or visit registration.brevardfl.gov .

Movie in the park: ‘Haunted Mansion’

The 2023 movie “Haunted Mansion” (PG-13) will be shown at Rotary Park, 1899 S. Courtenay Pkwy., Merritt Island, on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. In the movie, a single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. The event may be canceled in the event of severe weather. Admission is free. Call 321-633-1874 or visit facebook.com/events/3634091530193598 .

Foggy Bluff ghost walk at Green Gables

The historic property at Green Gables , 1501 U.S. Hwy. 1, Melbourne, will host the haunted nighttime ghost walk “Foggy Bluff” starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 17 through 20 and 24 through 27. This year’s theme is a spine-chilling haunted birthday party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child, complete with eerie vibes and plenty of jump scares. There will be a not-so-scary daytime trick-or-treat event for kids on Oct. 18, 19. 25 and 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit greengables.org .

Halloween pub crawl in Cocoa Beach

Ghosts and ghouls ages 21 and older are invited to dress in Halloween costumes for a pub crawl through downtown Cocoa Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 10 p.m. The event starts at Salty Sisters, 20 N. Brevard Ave., at 5 p.m., followed by Johnathan’s Pub at 6 p.m., VFW Post at 7 p.m., The Dunes at 8 p.m. and Coconuts on the Beach at 9 p.m. Tickets for five drinks are $18 in advance or $25 at the event. Participants are also asked to bring donations of clothing and toiletries to benefit National Veterans Homeless Support (NVHS) . Call 321-543-1346 or visit madhatterpromotions.com .

Great Pumpkin Rescue in Cocoa

Dive in for some splash-tacular fun at the Great Pumpkin Rescue at Dr. Joe Lee Smith Aquatic Center, 419 Washington Ave., Cocoa,, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a floating pumpkin patch, swimming, a pumpkin decorating contest and treat bags. Participants will be given a number which corresponds to a floating pumpkin in the pool, where they will then search for their number to rescue their pumpkin. The cost is $6 for participants ages 4 to 15, and $2 for all other swimmers. Registration is required. Call 321-633-1874 or visit registration.brevardfl.gov .

Monster Mash Dance in Eau Gallie

Rock & Roll Revue, an ensemble of the Melbourne Municipal Band, will get goblins and ghouls dancing at its annual Monster Mash Dance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Eau Gallie Civic Center, 1551 Highland Ave., Melbourne. The 12-piece Rock & Roll Revue plays popular music from the 1950s through the 70s. It includes an eight-piece combo, singer Tony Schillizzi, and the Swingtimers Vocal Trio, consisting of Diana Sageser, Dave Hutson and Robin Krasny. Dress in costume and BYOB and snacks. Those who would like to brush up on their dancing skills can do so from 6 to 7 p.m., when Chris Marcelle offers free lessons. Tickets are $15. Call 321-339-7705 or visit melbournemunicipalband.org .

Adult Flashlight Pumpkin Hunt in Melbourne

Ages 18 and older can participate in an adult flashlight pumpkin hunt at the Crane Community Center, 1440 Mosswood Drive, Melbourne, on Friday, Oct. 18 from 8 to 10 p.m. Bring your own flashlight and a bag or basket. The cost is $13. Call 321-608-7400 or visit melbourneflorida.org .

Spooky game night in Melbourne

Bring the kids for a night out at the Eddie Lee Taylor Sr. Community Center, 3316 S. Monroe Street, Melbourne, on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be games, costume contests and more. The cost is $4. Call 321-608-7450 or visit melbourneflorida.org .

Fallfest and Trunk-or-treat in Malabar

The event will be at Malabar Community Park, 1850 Malabar Road, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, hayrides and more. Visit facebook.com/events/474730915243985 or townofmalabar.org .

Spooky Saturday movie at the pool: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Join the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, 420 Community College Pkwy., Palm Bay, on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. for Spooky Saturday at the Pool. Enjoy open swimming plus a pumpkin plunge and other spooky surprises. Then enjoy a movie from the pool at 7 p.m. featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG). The diving well will close at sunset when the movie starts. There is a limited capacity inside the aquatic center. Once capacity is reached, patrons are invited to bring blankets & chairs and set up outside the fence where they can still view the movie. Admission is free. Call 321-952-2833 or visit palmbayflorida.org .

Halloween pub crawl in Cocoa Village

Ghosts and ghouls ages 21 and older are invited to join the Halloween pub crawl in Cocoa Village on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 11 p.m. Dress in costume to compete in a costume contest. The event starts at Murdock’s Bistro, 600 Brevard Ave., followed by George & Dragon, Village Biergarten, Pub Americana and Dog N Bone. The cost for six drinks is $20 in advance or $30 at the event. Visit madhatterpromotions.com .

Halloween Spooktacular Trick or Treat

Kids of all ages can trick-or-treat at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk through a maze of Halloween fun while collecting candy from businesses, organizations and city departments. Admission is free. Call 321-608-7420 or visit melbourneflorida.org .

Halloween in the District

The Eau Gallie Arts District (EGAD) hosts the event at New Visions Nursery, 592 Montreal Ave., Melbourne, on Saturday, Oct. 26. Spooky hayride tours start at 4:30 p.m., and a costume parade and contest starts at 5:45 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie. Dress in costume for trick-or-treating. Visit egadlife.com or facebook.com/egadlife .

Mayhem on Minutemen

Cocoa Beach Jr/Sr High School, 1500 Minutemen Causeway, hosts “Mayhem on Minutemen” on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event includes two paths and 13 scare zones featuring characters from “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” “Psycho,” “The Ring,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Shining” and more. There will also be food trucks, and on Oct. 26, trunk-or-treating starting at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Tickets are $10 per path. Call 321-783-1776 or visit cbdm.my.canva.site/mayhem .

Downtown Melbourne Trick or Treat

Families and kids can dress in costume for trick-or-treating in downtown Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating businesses will offer treat stops, marked by a poster on their doors. Visit facebook.com/events/483946564106206 or downtownmelbourne.com .

Halloween Golf Cart Parade in Cocoa Village

Onlookers will line the streets of Cocoa Village on Saturday, Oct. 26 for the family-friendly Halloween golf cart parade from 7 to 9 p.m. Decorated golf carts will bring on the Halloween festivity. Admission is free. Visit visitcocoavillage.com .

Kidtoberfest and movie in the park: ‘Hocus Pocus’

The 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus” (PG) will be shown at Wickham Park pavilion, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne, on Friday, Oct. 25, after sunset. In the movie, a teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Prior to the movie, starting at 5 p.m., there will be candy giveaways, inflatables and face painting. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. The event may be canceled in the event of severe weather. Admission is free. Call 321-633-1874 or visit facebook.com/events/210335635487850 .

Fall Fest in Palm Bay

Celebrate the fall season at Palm Bay Recreation's Fall Fest at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Road NW, Palm Bay, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy vendors, costume contest, trunk-or-treat, spooky hayrides, music, crafts and games. Admission is free. Email Daniel.Waite@PBFL.org or visit palmbayflorida.org .

Fall Festival in Cocoa Village

This event will bring trick-or-treaters and their families to Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa Village, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a kids costume contest at 4 p.m. and a group costume contest at 5 p.m. A golf cart parade through Cocoa Village will start at 7 p.m. There will also be food trucks, bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, photo opportunities and more. Admission is $5 or 5 nonperishable items per person to benefit the Central Brevard Sharing Center. Call 321-635-7702 or visit cocoafl.gov .

Howl-O-Ween Petacular in Cocoa Village

Bring your pampered pets, dressed in their very best, to The Dirty Oar Beer Company, 329 King Street, Cocoa Village, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be pet costume contest with categories including best decorated wagon or stroller, best dressed owner/pet combination, best costume large pet and best costume small pet. Each contest entry fee is a $10 donation per pet in advance and $15 at the event. Proceeds will benefit Mid Florida Sheltie Rescue. All pets must be on a leash, or in appropriate carriers, and have current vaccinations and county tags. Call 321-305-4584 or visit tailsatthebarkery.com .

Halloween Speed Dating in Rockledge

Ages 23 to 43 are invited to attend a speed dating event at BeachFly Brewing Company, 513 Barton Blvd., Rockledge, on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The Halloween-themed singles event is costume-optional, so dress in your scary best or just in all black. Tickets are $36. Call 321-305-6865 or visit pre-dating.com .

