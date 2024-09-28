Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Launch recap: NASA Crew-9 launch to ISS aboard SpaceX Dragon from Cape Canaveral

    By Brooke Edwards, Florida Today,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oZgs_0vmudWYv00

    (This article has been updated with the latest information as the story develops.)

    Launch Recap: Scroll down to read updates from the launch of NASA's Crew-9 aboard a SpaceX Dragon.

    Embedded content: https://www.floridatoday.com/story/tech/science/space/2024/09/28/spacex-launch-from-cape-canaveral-florida-dragon-falcon-9-nasa-crew-9-take-off-for-iss-space-station/75408192007/

    Crew-9 finally lifted off the launch pad at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. After being delayed from August, and then again due to Hurricane Helene , the only factor that remained in the way of this SpaceX launch was weather − which keep spectators on watch until liftoff.

    NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov took off on a five month mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) — a first for human spaceflight. Crews riding on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft typically take off from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A, however a crew access arm was added to the launch tower at SLC-40 earlier in the year making this launch possible.

    During a prelaunch news briefing Friday afternoon, NASA revealed there had been a few hiccups on the way to launch day. Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said a leak on a valve in the Dragon's cooling system had been repaired. Also, during testing at SLC-40, soot from the Falcon 9's Merlin engines was blown by the wind back onto the Dragon spacecraft. SpaceX was able to clean most of the soot off and repaint problem areas with multiple coats of paint. Teams then worked to ensure that the paint applied would hold up during the five months the Dragon will be docked to the space station − as the paint needs to be able to reflect and absorb heat.

    When is the next launch? Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, Blue Origin rocket launch schedule from Florida

    Space Launch Complex 40 is located just south of Kennedy Space Center. Once the Crew-9 duo launched, the Falcon 9 rocket traveled on a northeast trajectory, carrying their SpaceX Dragon, named Freedom, on a path to meet up with the International Space Station.

    The Falcon 9 first stage landed back at Cape Canaveral SpaceX Landing Zone 1, sounding a sonic boom throughout the Brevard area. A cloudy day in the area, location in Brevard was a factor on volume and visibility.

    Countdown Timer

    SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage lands at Cape Canaveral

    Update 1:25 p.m. : The Falcon 9 first stage has landed at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1, giving off a sonic boom!

    SpaceX launch: Crew-9 lifts off!

    Update 1:17 p.m.: The Falcon 9 has left SLC-40!

    SpaceX NASA Crew-9 launch: T-5 minutes

    Update 1:12 p.m. : T-5 minutes until the lift off of Crew-9!

    SpaceX launch: T-10 minutes until liftoff

    Update 1:07 p.m.: Ten minutes to go until lift off! "We'd like to thank the team around the world," said Nick Hague as he awaits launch.

    SpaceX launch: Stage 2 begins LOX fueling

    Update 1:01 p.m.: SpaceX has begun loading liquid oxygen to the second stage (upper stage). T-15 minutes.

    SpaceX NASA Crew-9 launch from SLC-40

    Update 12:55 p.m. : As we move towards the 1:17 p.m. liftoff, remember the Falcon 9 first stage will be landing at the Cape Canaveral landing zone. Depending on conditions, it may be possible to get a view of the first stage booster landing eight and a half minutes later.

    Shortly after seeing the booster land, a sonic boom will be heard.

    SpaceX launch Cape Canaveral Florida countdown timeline

    Update 12:50 p.m.: Here's a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s countdown timeline. T-minus:

    • 38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.
    • 35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.
    • 16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.
    • 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.
    • 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.
    • 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.
    • 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.
    • 0 seconds: Liftoff.

    SpaceX Dragon upgrade ahead of Crew-9 launch

    Update 12:46 p.m. : This mission also has a new safety modification. According to NASA, SpaceX has added a propulsion landing system to the Dragon spacecraft – which would only be used in an extreme situation. Should Dragon’s parachute’s fail to deploy, the SuperDraco engines would fire to slow down the spacecraft before hitting the water. The eight SuperDracos are only used in emergency situations.

    NASA Cape Canaveral launch: SpaceX begins fueling

    Update 12:43 p.m .: SpaceX has begun fueling. The Falcon 9 must lift off at 1:17 p.m. or be scrubbed for the day.

    SpaceX NASA Crew-9 launch from Florida

    Update 12:36 p.m .: The sun is coming through the clouds, and weather has improved to 70% favorable.

    SpaceX Crew-9 launch: Crew access arm moves away

    Update 12:33 p.m.: The crew access arm has moved away from a capsule with crew onboard for the first time on SLC-40!

    SpaceX launch weather update

    Update 12:28 p.m. : Weather conditions have improved! The next check will be at T-45 minutes.

    SpaceX Cape Canaveral launch: T-1 hour until the launch of Crew-9

    Update 12:17 p.m.: T-1 hour to go until liftoff. Weather will be assessed before fueling, which happens at around T-38 minutes.

    SpaceX launch from Florida: NASA SpaceX Crew-9

    Update 12:05 p.m.: Launch is currently GO. Weather remains a watch item, yet areas of blue sky are around the Cape area.

    SpaceX Cape Canaveral launch: NASA Crew-9 launch preparations underway

    Update 11:52 a.m.: NASA and SpaceX confirm all is well with the Crew and Dragon preparations. Eyes are still on weather.

    SpaceX launch: Brevard EOC activates ahead of NASA Crew-9 launch from Florida

    Update 11:45 a.m.: Skies may be dark, but the Brevard EOC is active and ready to support ahead of today's launch.

    SpaceX NASA Crew-9: First crewed launch from Space Launch Complex 40

    Update 11:35 a.m.: Crew-9 will be the first crewed launch from SLC-40.

    FLORIDA TODAY spoke to John Posey, NASA Crew Dragon engineer. Posey told FLORIDA TODAY that the new crew access arm had a dry run during the last SpaceX space station resupply mission, CRS-30, which launched on March 21.

    "Of course, that was an ISS mission (CRS-30), and our team looked at all the data associated with that," Posey told FLORIDA TODAY. "The cargo design − its practically the same capsule. It's just reconfigured to hold more cargo versus crew, and the life support systems and such. But all of the processes on the pad, you know, right up to the crew arm, going up to the hatch, and getting in and out for the hatch, for payload ops, all of that is basically the same. So we had that one shakedown run on CRS-30, which was a great preamble in preparation for our crew launch off of this pad."

    NASA SpaceX Crew-9 launch: Hatch closure

    Update 11:20 a.m.: Hatch closure is on time. Everything remains good, but weather still remains a watch item.

    NASA SpaceX Crew-9 weather watch

    Update 10:58 a.m.: Scattered clouds are over the Cape area, yet precipitation remains a watch item. Launch still remains on track.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E3ti_0vmudWYv00

    NASA SpaceX Crew-9 launch still on track

    Update 10:48 a.m.: Check out this photo from FLORIDA TODAY photographer, Craig Bailey, of Crew-9 as they headed to the launch pad earlier.

    SpaceX Florida launch: Crew-9 launch

    Update 10:38 a.m.: The crew are now in launch position. The NASA live steam is posted above and below the countdown clock.

    SpaceX Crew-9 launch: Crew arrives at launch pad

    Update 10:18 a.m.: The two members of Crew-9 have arrived at the launch pad and are about the board the rocket. Less than 3 hours until liftoff!

    Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Launch recap: NASA Crew-9 launch to ISS aboard SpaceX Dragon from Cape Canaveral

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 launches to space station from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Florida Lottery Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for September 29, 2024
    Florida Today1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    LETTERS: Endless worldwide conflicts are destroying innocent lives and Earth, too
    Florida Today1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Walmart shopper accuses store of false advertising after saying it ‘baked’ too much bread
    NewsNinja21 days ago
    Estate planning: With proper prep now, you can preserve as much as possible for your heirs
    Florida Today2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val8 days ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment6 hours ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy