Launch recap: NASA Crew-9 launch to ISS aboard SpaceX Dragon from Cape Canaveral

Crew-9 finally lifted off the launch pad at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. After being delayed from August, and then again due to Hurricane Helene , the only factor that remained in the way of this SpaceX launch was weather − which keep spectators on watch until liftoff.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov took off on a five month mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) — a first for human spaceflight. Crews riding on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft typically take off from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A, however a crew access arm was added to the launch tower at SLC-40 earlier in the year making this launch possible.

During a prelaunch news briefing Friday afternoon, NASA revealed there had been a few hiccups on the way to launch day. Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said a leak on a valve in the Dragon's cooling system had been repaired. Also, during testing at SLC-40, soot from the Falcon 9's Merlin engines was blown by the wind back onto the Dragon spacecraft. SpaceX was able to clean most of the soot off and repaint problem areas with multiple coats of paint. Teams then worked to ensure that the paint applied would hold up during the five months the Dragon will be docked to the space station − as the paint needs to be able to reflect and absorb heat.

Space Launch Complex 40 is located just south of Kennedy Space Center. Once the Crew-9 duo launched, the Falcon 9 rocket traveled on a northeast trajectory, carrying their SpaceX Dragon, named Freedom, on a path to meet up with the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 first stage landed back at Cape Canaveral SpaceX Landing Zone 1, sounding a sonic boom throughout the Brevard area. A cloudy day in the area, location in Brevard was a factor on volume and visibility.

Update 1:25 p.m. : The Falcon 9 first stage has landed at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1, giving off a sonic boom!

Update 1:17 p.m.: The Falcon 9 has left SLC-40!

Update 1:12 p.m. : T-5 minutes until the lift off of Crew-9!

Update 1:07 p.m.: Ten minutes to go until lift off! "We'd like to thank the team around the world," said Nick Hague as he awaits launch.

Update 1:01 p.m.: SpaceX has begun loading liquid oxygen to the second stage (upper stage). T-15 minutes.

Update 12:55 p.m. : As we move towards the 1:17 p.m. liftoff, remember the Falcon 9 first stage will be landing at the Cape Canaveral landing zone. Depending on conditions, it may be possible to get a view of the first stage booster landing eight and a half minutes later.

Shortly after seeing the booster land, a sonic boom will be heard.

Update 12:50 p.m.: Here's a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s countdown timeline. T-minus:

38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load. 35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch. 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins. 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch. 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start. 0 seconds: Liftoff.

Update 12:46 p.m. : This mission also has a new safety modification. According to NASA, SpaceX has added a propulsion landing system to the Dragon spacecraft – which would only be used in an extreme situation. Should Dragon’s parachute’s fail to deploy, the SuperDraco engines would fire to slow down the spacecraft before hitting the water. The eight SuperDracos are only used in emergency situations.

Update 12:43 p.m .: SpaceX has begun fueling. The Falcon 9 must lift off at 1:17 p.m. or be scrubbed for the day.

Update 12:36 p.m .: The sun is coming through the clouds, and weather has improved to 70% favorable.

Update 12:33 p.m.: The crew access arm has moved away from a capsule with crew onboard for the first time on SLC-40!

Update 12:28 p.m. : Weather conditions have improved! The next check will be at T-45 minutes.

Update 12:17 p.m.: T-1 hour to go until liftoff. Weather will be assessed before fueling, which happens at around T-38 minutes.

Update 12:05 p.m.: Launch is currently GO. Weather remains a watch item, yet areas of blue sky are around the Cape area.

Update 11:52 a.m.: NASA and SpaceX confirm all is well with the Crew and Dragon preparations. Eyes are still on weather.

Update 11:45 a.m.: Skies may be dark, but the Brevard EOC is active and ready to support ahead of today's launch.

Update 11:35 a.m.: Crew-9 will be the first crewed launch from SLC-40.

FLORIDA TODAY spoke to John Posey, NASA Crew Dragon engineer. Posey told FLORIDA TODAY that the new crew access arm had a dry run during the last SpaceX space station resupply mission, CRS-30, which launched on March 21.

"Of course, that was an ISS mission (CRS-30), and our team looked at all the data associated with that," Posey told FLORIDA TODAY. "The cargo design − its practically the same capsule. It's just reconfigured to hold more cargo versus crew, and the life support systems and such. But all of the processes on the pad, you know, right up to the crew arm, going up to the hatch, and getting in and out for the hatch, for payload ops, all of that is basically the same. So we had that one shakedown run on CRS-30, which was a great preamble in preparation for our crew launch off of this pad."

Update 11:20 a.m.: Hatch closure is on time. Everything remains good, but weather still remains a watch item.

Update 10:58 a.m.: Scattered clouds are over the Cape area, yet precipitation remains a watch item. Launch still remains on track.

Update 10:48 a.m.: Check out this photo from FLORIDA TODAY photographer, Craig Bailey, of Crew-9 as they headed to the launch pad earlier.

Update 10:38 a.m.: The crew are now in launch position. The NASA live steam is posted above and below the countdown clock.

Update 10:18 a.m.: The two members of Crew-9 have arrived at the launch pad and are about the board the rocket. Less than 3 hours until liftoff!

