Daylight saving time 2024: Do we set our clocks back? When does the time change in Florida?

Do we set our clocks back this weekend?

Not quite! It's almost time to set your clocks again. In just over a month, we fall back.

Despite efforts to be like Arizona and Hawaii — and not observe daylight saving time in Florida − the age-old practice ends for 2024 in November, on the first Sunday after Halloween .

Daylight saving time began in March , always on the second Sunday of that month, when we set our wall clocks one hour ahead for "spring forward." In November, daylight saving time "ends," and we'll change our wall clocks back one hour or "fall back" — unless you live in a state or area that does not observe daylight saving time.

Likely the No. 1 complaint about daylight saving time is the disruption of sleep and habit. Those who support ending daylight saving time permanently advocate brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

For years, lawmakers tried to permanently end daylight saving time via the Sunshine Protection Act, with bills introduced in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023. However, the bills were never passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, and they have never been signed into law.

Below are things to know about the Sunshine Protection Act, reasons why we still fall back, spring forward and other facts about daylight saving time .

What is daylight saving time aka ‘daylight savings?’

According to timeanddate.com , "daylight saving time is the practice of setting the clocks one hour ahead of standard time to make use of more sunlight in the spring, summer, and fall evenings. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is used to save energy and make better use of daylight. It was first used in 1908 in Thunder Bay, Canada."

Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy. The thinking was, if it's light out longer, that's less time you'll need to use lights in your home.

When is daylight saving time 2024?

Daylight saving time for 2024 began at 2 a.m. EST Sunday, March 10, for "spring forward" and ends at 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 3, for "fall back." Fun fact: Election Day 2024 is Tuesday, Nov. 5, two days after daylight saving time begins.

In the past, the daylight saving time range was between late February and late October. It has been the second Sunday of March and the first Sunday after Halloween since 2007 because of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 . After it was passed, it went into effect in 2007.

When is daylight saving time 2025?

Daylight saving time for 2025 will be at 2 a.m. EST Sunday, March 9, for "spring forward" and 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, for "fall back."

What time is it? There are 2 times zones in Florida, and one county has them both

What is the Sunshine Protection Act? Did the Sunshine Protection Act pass?

The Sunshine Protection Act would permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months of the year to the full 12 months. The bill was first introduced in March 2018 by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida and Rep. Vern Buchanan. The pair reintroduced the bill, along with other sponsors, in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

The bill would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S., but so far, the measure has not yet been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, nor has it been signed into law by President Biden.

Click here to read the Sunshine Protection Act of 2018 bill from congress.gov .

Click here to read the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019 bill from congress.gov .

Click here to read the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 bill from congress.gov .

Click here to read the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 from congress.gov .

Did Benjamin Franklin invent daylight saving time?

Not exactly. Benjamin Franklin was likely one of the first to talk about daylight saving time in the 1780s, presumably to save money on candles.

What does 'spring forward, fall back' mean?

According to dictionary.com , daylight saving, commonly referred to as daylight savings, "is begun in the spring by setting clocks one hour ahead. They are then set one hour back in the fall. ... People often use the simple mnemonic spring forward, fall back to remember to set clocks forward one hour (e.g., from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.) in the spring and backward one hour (e.g., from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.) in the fall."

Which states don't observe daylight saving time?

Arizona and Hawaii do not recognize DST. There's also no need to change the clocks in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

