Here's the scoop on the 'Fall is for Foodies' promotion (and other Brevard dining news)

Autumn leaves may gather elsewhere, but lack of them and that glorious crisp weather doesn’t mean Brevardians can’t celebrate the fall.

Restaurants here already have begun festivities, with the Space Coast Office of Tourism/Visit Space Coast’s “Fall Is for Foodies” promotion, which will feature prix-fixe menus and deals through Nov. 24.

Participants with special prices or meals include:

Bravo Taco , 1250 Garden St., Titusville, which has a combo plate that includes a frozen Jarritos beverage for $13.99. Call 321-225-8445. www.bravotaco.net

Honeysuckle Restaurant , 2203 N. U.S. Hwy. 1, Titusville, with specials on pimento cheese and bacon deviled eggs; citrus-cranberry-walnut salad; chicken-apple-feta wrap; the bourbon ham and cranberry chutney club; and homemade beef stroganoff. Call 321-267-9533. www.honeysucklesouthern.net

Want more information? Go to www.visitspacecoast.com .

Also cooking ...

In München steht ein Hofbräuhaus. In Cocoa Village, there’s Bugnutty Brewing Co ., which will celebrate its 11 th anniversary and Oktoberfest starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at 26 Oleander St. with special beers, German foods and live music. Call 321- 452-4460. www.bugnutty.com .

Yes, it is early, but if you want a ticket to the Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival , you must move quickly. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Crane Creek Promenade Park. Admission is $125 per person, available at Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival - DTMB Food and Wine Festival .

Hello, Goodbye : Restaurant movement in the area continues, with the addition of Lily Rose Café , 7640 N. Wickham Road, Suntree; Taco Dive, 401 E. New Haven Ave., downtown Melbourne; and the aforementioned Ombligo de la Luna in EGAD, among others.

And a big hello to Whit’s Frozen Custard , 7655 Stadium Pkwy., steps from the lovely new Publix. The store, which has a couple of tables at best, was jammed in its opening days, to the delight of owner Richard Chase, a full-service restaurant veteran. “It has gone very well so far,” said he.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here's the scoop on the 'Fall is for Foodies' promotion (and other Brevard dining news)