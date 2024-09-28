Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Florida Today

    Here's the scoop on the 'Fall is for Foodies' promotion (and other Brevard dining news)

    By Lyn Dowling,

    2 days ago

    Autumn leaves may gather elsewhere, but lack of them and that glorious crisp weather doesn’t mean Brevardians can’t celebrate the fall.

    Restaurants here already have begun festivities, with the Space Coast Office of Tourism/Visit Space Coast’s “Fall Is for Foodies” promotion, which will feature prix-fixe menus and deals through Nov. 24.

    Participants with special prices or meals include:

    • Bravo Taco , 1250 Garden St., Titusville, which has a combo plate that includes a frozen Jarritos beverage for $13.99. Call 321-225-8445. www.bravotaco.net
    • Coconuts on the Beach , 2 Minutemen Cswy., Cocoa Beach, with three courses, starting with salads and continuing with Togarashi tuna, lemon-caper salmon, jalapeno-crusted mahi, and chicken Alfredo pasta. Cost is $30. Call 321-784-1422. www.coconutsonthebeach.com
    • FM Pizza Oven, 1437 Highland Ave., Eau Gallie Arts District, Melbourne, with a $29 prix-fixe menu that includes wood-fired meatballs, a pepperoni pizza and two fountain drinks. Call 321-292-4759. www.fmpizzaoven.com
    • Goombay’s Beachside , 306 Hwy. A1A, Satellite Beach, which offers a starter, entrée (Seafood a la Goombay, pork tostones, tuna poke salad, steak rice bowl or grilled mahi dinner) and dessert for $30 per person. Call 321-421-7287.
    • Grumpy’s Biscuits, 1540 Highland Ave., EGAD, Melbourne, at which the “Renee” breakfast sandwich is available with a homemade cookie and coffee or can of soda for $13. Call 321-290-1537. www.grumpysbiscuits.com

    More: Les bons temps and savory dining choices await at Cajun Soul Bistro & Bar | Review

    • Honeysuckle Restaurant , 2203 N. U.S. Hwy. 1, Titusville, with specials on pimento cheese and bacon deviled eggs; citrus-cranberry-walnut salad; chicken-apple-feta wrap; the bourbon ham and cranberry chutney club; and homemade beef stroganoff. Call 321-267-9533. www.honeysucklesouthern.net
    • Intracoastal Brewing Company, 652 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne, which has Bavarian pretzel or wings; a smashburger or the Holy Aioli Chicken Sandwich; and key lime pie or a seasonal dessert for $40, which also includes a beer flight. Call 321-872-7935. www.intracoastalbrewingcompany.com
    • The Landing Rooftop , atop the Hotel Melby, 801 E. Strawbridge Ave., downtown Melbourne, with a three-course, prix-fixe menu on which a grilled pork chop and Asian glazed chicken breast, plus sides, are entrees. Price is $49.95. Call 321-361-366
    • The Melting Pot, 2230 Town Center Ave., The Avenue Viera, which has a three-course menu that features bacon and mac cheese fondue, choice of salad and lavender and blueberry white chocolate fondue. Call 321-433-3040. www.meltingpot.com
    • Ombligo de la Luna, 1540 Highland Ave., Eau Gallie Arts District, Melbourne, with a long list of Mexican-style house specials, including chicken fajitas for $14 and four tacos for $18. Call 321-367-6521.
    • Third Culture Kitchen, 1000 Cheney Hwy., Titusville, which has internationally-flavored mezze and small plates; street tacos, bao buns, Greek bowl and enchiladas; and desserts, at $42.99 for two. Call 321-225-4103. www.thirdculturekitchen.com
    • Vine & Olive , 3350 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, which has dinners for two for $69.99. They include shareables, salads, entrees and desserts, and the aforementioned entrees include chicken Parmesan, truffle mushroom ravioli, ravioli Caprese and short rib Bolognese. Call 321-567-5028. www.vineandolive.net .
    • Yellow Dog Café , 905 U.S. 1, Malabar, which offers a three-course menu that includes filet mignon, shrimp Florentine, cod, beef Burgundy, jagerschnitzel and onion-crusted chicken, as well as choice of four appetizers and dessert from the pastry tray, for $39. Call 321-956-3334. www.yellowdogcafe.

    Want more information? Go to www.visitspacecoast.com .

    Also cooking ...

    In München steht ein Hofbräuhaus. In Cocoa Village, there’s Bugnutty Brewing Co ., which will celebrate its 11 th anniversary and Oktoberfest starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at 26 Oleander St. with special beers, German foods and live music. Call 321- 452-4460. www.bugnutty.com .

    Yes, it is early, but if you want a ticket to the Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival , you must move quickly. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Crane Creek Promenade Park. Admission is $125 per person, available at Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival - DTMB Food and Wine Festival .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qA17_0vmu73yC00

    Hello, Goodbye : Restaurant movement in the area continues, with the addition of Lily Rose Café , 7640 N. Wickham Road, Suntree; Taco Dive, 401 E. New Haven Ave., downtown Melbourne; and the aforementioned Ombligo de la Luna in EGAD, among others.

    And a big hello to Whit’s Frozen Custard , 7655 Stadium Pkwy., steps from the lovely new Publix. The store, which has a couple of tables at best, was jammed in its opening days, to the delight of owner Richard Chase, a full-service restaurant veteran. “It has gone very well so far,” said he.

    If you want to get the word out about special events at your restaurant, email lyndowling@yahoo.com or visit FLORIDA TODAY’s 70,000-member Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/321FlavorWhereBrevardEats . Give it time, though: Don’t tell us what will happen this week; tell us what will happen next month.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here's the scoop on the 'Fall is for Foodies' promotion (and other Brevard dining news)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Florida Lottery Cash4Life, Fantasy 5 results for September 29, 2024
    Florida Today1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Pregnant woman says McDonald’s worker refused to sell her tartar sauce
    NewsNinja10 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    $223 Million Spent! Why Publix Is Taking Over Florida Shopping Centers
    Akeena7 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 launches to space station from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40
    Florida Today2 days ago
    Estate planning: With proper prep now, you can preserve as much as possible for your heirs
    Florida Today2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment6 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs: Love & Romance Blossoms in October
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment3 hours ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy