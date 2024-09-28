'Paying it forward': Hurricane Helene teams strangers at Brevard park in Photo of the Week

Whew: You probably uttered that, at least in your head, after the Space Coast dodged the wrath, even the expected heavy rain, of Hurricane Helene.

But FLORIDA TODAY's Photo of the Week shows some of the drama — and the kindness toward those facing storm prep anxiety, too — that whirl in every hurricane season.

In this case, photojournalist Craig Bailey's photo captured the drama that unfolded as two men who didn't know each other tackled wind and strong surf to try and secure one man's boat in Cocoa.

More: Hurricane Helene impacts in Brevard | photos

"I drove up to Cocoa to check on a rumor about boats being pushed ashore due to the storm," Bailey said. "There are generally lots of boats moored around the 520 Causeway, so I went there first."

At Riverfront Park in Cocoa Village, he said, spectators were checking out a boat pinned against the seawall and sunk.

"Nearby in Lee Wenner Park, I saw a man trying to secure his boat, also pinned against the seawall by the strong breeze from the south," Bailey said.

"While I was watching, a second man went out to help the owner. When he finally returned to Riverfront Park, he declined to give his name, simply saying he was 'paying it forward' by helping the owner."

And that, in itself, is worthy of recognition.

