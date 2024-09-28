Estate planning: With proper prep now, you can preserve as much as possible for your heirs

Estate planning is essential to ensure your assets are managed and distributed according to your wishes. A key part of this process is understanding and preparing for the tax liability your estate may face.

Estate taxes and legal regulations can change over time, which can significantly impact your plan if left unaddressed. Working with a qualified attorney helps you stay on top of these changes, allowing you to adjust your strategy and minimize the tax burden, preserving as much of your estate as possible for your heirs.

Estate taxes in Florida

Fortunately, Florida does not impose an estate tax on its residents. However, Floridians are still subject to federal estate taxes and must plan accordingly to comply with these regulations.

Federal estate tax

The U.S. federal estate tax applies to the transfer of property when someone passes away, and it’s based on a tax rate that ranges from 18% to 40%. The federal estate tax does not apply to estates that are valued below $13.6 million for individuals or $27.2 million for married couples. This exemption amount is adjusted yearly for inflation; for instance, it was $12.92 million in 2023.

If an estate exceeds these thresholds, the excess amount is taxed according to the progressive rates. Keep in mind that changes to estate tax laws are expected to occur in 2026, which could affect these exemption limits and rates. Thus, it is important to continually review your estate plan to make sure it aligns with the latest tax laws.

How to minimize federal estate tax

There are a variety of strategies you may implement to effectively manage and minimize your federal estate taxes, ensuring more of your wealth is passed on to your beneficiaries according to your wishes.

Establishing irrevocable trusts: An irrevocable trust is a trust that, once established, cannot be altered, or revoked by the grantor. When you transfer assets into an irrevocable trust, those assets are removed from your taxable estate, which can significantly reduce the estate’s overall value and therefore minimize the future estate taxes your loved ones could be responsible for.

There are various types of irrevocable trusts that can help manage and minimize estate taxes. For example, a Family Trust, also known as a Living Trust, allows you to transfer assets to beneficiaries while keeping control over how those assets are managed and distributed. An Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) holds life insurance policies, keeping the death benefit out of your estate.

Another type, the Qualified Personal Residence Trust (QPRT), allows you to transfer your home into the trust while retaining the right to live there for a specified period, which can reduce the value of your estate for tax purposes.

These trusts offer various benefits, including reducing the taxable estate and providing for your loved ones. To determine which irrevocable trust best fits your needs and goals, it's crucial to consult with an estate planning attorney who can guide you through the options and help tailor a plan that's right for your situation.

Gifting: How does it work?

Another effective strategy for reducing estate taxes is to gift assets while you’re still alive. By transferring assets to your family now, you can potentially help them avoid substantial estate taxes in the future. Under current federal gift tax regulations as of 2024, you can gift up to $17,000 per recipient each year without incurring gift taxes. Additionally, there is a lifetime gift tax exemption of $13.6 million for 2024. This allows you to give away more than the annual limit over your lifetime without facing gift taxes, provided the total remains within this exemption threshold.

Charitable donations: An additional way to reduce estate taxes is by transferring part of your wealth to a charity m through specialized trusts, like a Charitable Lead Trust (CLT) or a Charitable Remainder Trust (CRT). The main difference between the two types of trusts is who receives the income during the life of the trust and who gets the remaining assets once the trust concludes.

A CLT allows you to donate assets to a tax-exempt charity while you’re alive, which not only lowers your estate’s value but also provides you with a tax deduction. The charity receives income from the trust during your lifetime, and when you pass away, the remaining assets go to your beneficiaries.

A CRT, on the other hand, distributes income to you and your chosen beneficiaries during your lifetime. After you pass away, the remaining assets in the CRT are given to the charity. This type of trust can be a great way to support charitable causes while also providing for your family.

Estate planning is an incredibly important step to take in one's life. While planning, it is important to understand and prepare for the tax liability your estate may face.

Stephen J. Lacey, JD, LLM, is a member of the law firm Lacey Lyons Rezanka. His practice areas focus on estate planning and probate.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Estate planning: With proper prep now, you can preserve as much as possible for your heirs