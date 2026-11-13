Republican Byron Donalds celebrates his win in the Florida governor race on Nov. 3, 2026, flanked by his wife, Erika, and running mate Bryan Ávila. (Photo via Donalds Facebook page)

Gov.-elect Byron Donalds, focusing on his transition from congressman to governor, said Friday that he’s been looking at the state’s agencies and considering “potential personnel.”

“There’s really good talent out there. People who can come in and help our state. And so we look forward to just vetting everybody, being very conscientious in that, so we can hit the ground running on Jan. 5.”

State departments or agencies are created in statute. Some are administered by secretaries appointed by and who exclusively work for the governor. Others fall under direct supervision of a board, such as the governor and Cabinet, and are run by executive directors who serve at the pleasure of the board.

Those appointed to agencies that report to the governor require Senate confirmation.

Donalds was appearing at an education technology summit in Hollywood Friday and made the comments to the media before addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Donalds campaign announced additional members of his transition team, charged with helping bridge the switch to his incoming administration from that of outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Donalds made transition team announcements earlier this week, also.

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The growing team includes familiar faces and some have ties to the administration of former Gov. Rick Scott.

Gates McGavick, who served as communications director for Donalds during his historic 2026 campaign, returns in the same capacity for the transition team.

Tim Cerio, president, CEO, and executive director of Citizens Property Insurance Corp., was named “ethics counsel.” Cerio served as Scott’s general counsel.

Tallahassee attorney Dan Russell was named general counsel. Russell once worked as general counsel for the Department of Lottery.

Jeff Woodburn was named chief of staff. He once served as deputy chief of staff for Scott.

Other appointments to the Donalds transition team are:

Kevin Hoffman, director of appointments.

Jesse Purdon, senior adviser and execution director.

Shelby Mitchell, director of operations.

Ashley Ross, deputy executive director.

Donalds edged Democratic opponent David Jolly to become the first Black person elected statewide in Florida and the nation’s first Black Republican governor.

“The work of transition is well underway and Bryan and I are proud to add key staff to this crucial effort,” Donalds said in a prepared statement. He referred to Lt. Gov.-elect Bryan Avila.

“We will deliver on our agenda to make Florida more affordable, invest in Florida’s young people, and ensure that the Sunshine State remains the national standard in common-sense conservative governance.”