A group of Dreamers and their advocates at the state Capitol in Tallahassee on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Perry/Florida Phoenix)

Florida’s university Board of Governors on Friday deferred action on a policy that, if approved, would have started the process to allow certain undocumented students into the state’s public universities despite a recently approved ban.

BOG member Doug Broxson did not fully explain why the item was being delayed and instead said, “We have received additional feedback that requires evaluation before we can move forward.”

Broxson, a former state legislator, is chair of the BOG’s Academic Affairs Committee, in which the proposed change originated. BOG staff proposed the amendment to “clarify” an existing ban does not apply to:

Students enrolled in a program at a state college and who graduate with their associate of arts degree and students participating in a 2+2 targeted pathway program.

Students enrolled before spring 2027 in a program governed by an agreement between a state university and a state college.

The so-called clarification is being pursued to address potential conflicts between the regulation and Florida law.

One potential conflict involves the mandate that State University System schools accept every state college student who graduates with an AA degree. Another section of law references “2+2 targeted pathway programs” and involves a formal transfer agreements.

Broxson did not elaborate on what feedback the BOG Academic Affairs Committee received.

Friday’s scheduled action was to approve publication of the proposed rule change. Had BOG members gone through with it, the next step would have been a 14-day public comment period.

“If no concerns are raised during this time, the regulation will come before the Board of Governors for final approval at the next meeting,” the agenda read.

As part of a sweeping immigration bill championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Legislature repealed a 2014 law allowing students lacking permanent legal status to pay in-state tuition rates.

The proposed change was criticized in advance of the BOG’s meeting by Gaby Pacheco, president and CEO of TheDream.US, who called it a “small admission of its previous overreach.”

“The proposed rule change is nowhere close to a solution. It would simply create an exception for a tiny number of students, while leaving the larger, exclusionary policy in place for everyone else, including high school students graduating in Spring 2027 and beyond,” she said in a prepared statement.

“Even the small number of students who would be grandfathered in by this proposed rule would still face the prospect of paying out-of-state tuition rates. Florida should not only repeal this entire rule, but should work to again make a college education an affordable possibility for Florida Dreamers.”