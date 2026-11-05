CAIR ends operations in Florida as domestic terrorist designation takes effect

Hiba Rahim, interim executive director for CAIR-Florida, speaking in Tampa on Dec. 16, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Perry/Florida Phoenix)

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has suspended operations in Florida, the organization has announced.

It did so after a federal judge rejected an emergency request Wednesday by the Muslim civil rights organization to stop the state from designating the group and its state chapter as domestic terrorist organizations, allowing the designation to take effect while its legal challenge, litigated by the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center, continues.

Federal Judge Allen C. Winsor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida denied CAIR and CAIR Florida’s request to reverse the designation. In a ruling released Wednesday night, Windsor said the plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed at this stage on their claims that the designations under a new law (HB 1471) violates their due process and First Amendment rights.

The judge did issue a narrow form of preliminary relief, stating that Florida prosecutors cannot enforce the law against CAIR and CAIR Florida, their employees, or third parties with respect to provision of legal services to the groups.

That designation took effect Thursday. As a result, both groups say they have been forced to shut down their advocacy and operations in Florida.

“Today’s ruling is deeply disappointing and we are appealing it,” said Ashley Gorski, senior counsel with the ACLU’s National Security Project.

“Today’s decision upholds state officials’ sweeping power to punish American organizations they brand as ‘terrorist,’ without due process and in violation of the First Amendment. Florida officials have been relentless in seeking to silence our clients’ civil rights work and advocacy, damaging not only them but also their community. We cannot allow this dangerous and sweeping censorship regime to stand.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier hailed the ruling Thursday. “Great win by our Solicitor General’s office and for the people of Florida!” Uthmeier wrote on X.

DeSantis and other members of the Florida Cabinet voted to designate CAIR and CAIR Florida as domestic terrorist organizations on Sept. 29. They contend the group operates as a front for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Attorneys for CAIR have vehemently denied the allegation, contending its mission, “rooted in faith, is to enhance the public’s understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice and empower American Muslims.”

The designation in late September came months after DeSantis signed legislation approved by the Legislature earlier this year that gave five Florida executive officials — the head of domestic security (the commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement), the governor, and the three members of the state Cabinet — power to designate and eliminate groups operating in the United States without filing any legal charges or submitting their case to a jury.

Students targeted

The legislation prohibits any state agency, political subdivision, or public school district from expending or accepting state funds to support groups thus designated. It bans public schools or school districts from spending state or federal funds or maintaining programs on campus that “promote” a designated group.

The law also says any college or university must report information relating to the status of a student attending that school on a student visa if the student “promotes” a terrorist-designated organization. Students found to have promoted the group can be expelled.

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The ACLU, the ACLU of Florida, and two other legal groups representing CAIR and CAIR Florida filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the legislation in July in the Northern District.

“As Florida chief of domestic security, I know there are imminent dangers to public health, safety, and welfare due to increasing risks from foreign and domestic terrorist groups,” then-FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said on Sept. 11. Glass has since been replaced by Larry Keefe.

DeSantis has been attempting to put CAIR out of business for nearly a year. He issued an executive order in December designating CAIR and CAIR-Florida as terrorist organizations, directing state and local agencies to block them and their supporters from public contracts, funding, and benefits. After the groups sued, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction blocking the order in March.

Shortly afterwards, the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 1471.

CAIR and CAIR-Florida say the impact on the communities they serve will be “immense.” They say they provide a range of pro bono legal services to Florida residents, including those who suffer government and workplace discrimination in violation of their civil rights, as well as those navigating the immigration system.

“CAIR-Florida categorically rejects Florida officials’ baseless designation of us,” said Hiba Rahim, executive director of CAIR-Florida, in a written statement. “Nevertheless, we are heartbroken that we have no choice but to close our doors to protect our staff and people of all faiths who support our work.”