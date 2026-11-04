Jacksonville jobs roundup: litigation, claims, asset recovery, and regulatory roles

Jacksonville’s listings span legal support, insurance, regulatory, and technical work. LHH is seeking a Litigation Paralegal focused on insurance defense, while Cawley & Bergmann, LLC has an Asset Recovery Specialist role centered on judgment enforcement and investigative research. Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company is hiring a Property Claims Adjuster for claims investigation and settlement work. Stryker’s virtual Summer 2027 internship is in post-market Regulatory Affairs, and Jobot lists a Construction Litigation Attorney opening. The roles differ in seniority, from internship to attorney and specialist positions, and in setting, from on-site Jacksonville jobs to a virtual internship.