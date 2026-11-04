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Orlando

Orlando jobs roundup: trash collection, telecom drafting, aerial labor, and field service roles

3 days ago

Orlando’s roundup includes two doorstep trash collection jobs, but they differ in schedule, vehicle access, and employment type: Valet Living lists a part-time Service Valet role that requires your own open-bed pickup truck or tow vehicle with trailer, while Community Concierge Services offers an evening porter job with a company-provided truck. The other openings are full-time telecom and field-service positions: TCS Communications has a drafting/design coordinator role focused on as-built records and maps, Lambert’s Cable Splicing Company is hiring a telecom aerial laborer, and Power Storage Solutions is seeking a lead field service technician for battery and DC power work.

Part-Time Doorstep Trash Collection Specialist - Nights - Pickup Truck Required
Valet Living · 5d ago
Orlando, FL
Part Time
Coordinator Drafting/Designing
TCS Communications, LLC · 7d ago
Orlando, FL
Full Time
Laborer Telecom Aerial
Lambert's Cable Splicing Company, LLC · 9d ago
Orlando, FL
Full Time
Lead Field Service Technician
Power Storage Solutions · 11d ago
Orlando, FL
Full Time
Evening Floating Trash Collector
Community Concierge Services · 12d ago
Orlando, FL
Full Time
$22.50/hr
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