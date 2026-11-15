The Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues opened Saturday’s game with new Hockey Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk dropping the puck with sons Matthew and Brady in the faceoff circle.

It was a Tkachuk celebration, for sure, one the Panthers ended up enjoying more than the home team did.

Florida scored twice in the opening period — with Brady Tkachuk scoring just over 5 minutes in — before rolling to its third straight win with a 4-1 victory.

The Tkachuks are St. Louis royalty now with roots planted in the Fort Lauderdale marsh.

Although the night was all about ‘Big Walt,’ it was the Panthers who dominated the game throughout.

By the time Dmitry Kulikov made it 2-0 at 6:29 of the first with a wrist shot through traffic, the Panthers were outshooting the home squad 8-0.

Florida went into the second period holding a two-goal lead with a 10-2 advantage in shots but only 15-9 in shots attempted.

Brady then fed Anton Lundellfor a 3-0 lead early in the second and, thanks to a strong game from Jacob Markstrom, this one was all but done.

Sam Reinhartdid end it with a goal at 7:38 of the third and ended with two points.

Markstrom ended with 22 saves and came within 2:16 of his second shutout of the season before Dylan Holloway scored on the power play.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT BLUES

With an assist on Brady Tkachuk’s opening goal, Sam Reinhart hit the 700-point mark.

opening goal, hit the 700-point mark. Defenseman Radko Gudas played in his 900th NHL game — No. 218 in two different stints with the Panthers.

played in his 900th NHL game — No. 218 in two different stints with the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk assisted on Brady’s first goal giving him a point in seven straight games and nine out of 10.

assisted on Brady’s first goal giving him a point in seven straight games and nine out of 10. Brady and Matthewhave both factored on the same goal 17 times this season and are on pace for 68 such goals this season. That would mark the third highest single-season total by a pair of brothers in NHL history behind Daniel and Henrik Sedin (73 times in 2010-11 & 71 in 2009-10).

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Blues 0 (5:12 1st PP): Brady Tkachuk gets the Panthers going, scoring off a wrister from the left circle.

gets the Panthers going, scoring off a wrister from the left circle. Panthers 2, Blues 0 (6:29 1st): Dmitry Kulikov scores his first of the season, ripping a point shot off a Sam Bennett feed off Colton Parayko .

scores his first of the season, ripping a point shot off a feed off . Panthers 3, Blues 0 (3:28 2nd): After killing off a penalty to start the second, Brady sends a shot in front with Anton Lundell cashing in.

After killing off a penalty to start the second, Brady sends a shot in front with cashing in. Panthers 4, Blues 0 (7:38 3rd): Sam Reinhart gets a puck off a turnover in the offensive zone, splits the defense on his way to the net, and beats Joel Hofer with a wrist shot for his 12th of the season.

gets a puck off a turnover in the offensive zone, splits the defense on his way to the net, and beats Joel Hofer with a wrist shot for his 12th of the season. Panthers 4, Blues 1 (17:54 3rd PP): Dylan Holloway scores from down low to spoil the shutout.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Brady Tkachuk , Panthers

, Panthers 2. Jacob Markstrom , Panthers

, Panthers 3. Anton Lundell, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME 22,

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DALLAS STARS