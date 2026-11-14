When the Florida Panthers visit the St. Louis Blues tonight, it will be a Homecoming Night the Tkachuk Brothers can get behind.

Both Brady and Matthew Tkachuk were born in Arizona but grew up in St. Louis where dad Keith — now a newly minted Hall of Famer — had some of his best seasons while with the Blues.

The two spend most of their summers in the suburbs of St. Louis and are usually welcomed back — which was not the case when Brady returned to Ottawa last month.

The Tkachuks will not only be welcomed back to St. Louis tonight, but they will be celebrated as well.

In honor of Keith going into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, the Blues will honor their former player (and current front office advisor) with a pregame ceremony tonight.

The Blues plan to celebrate Keith’s HHoF induction with a ceremonial puck drop featuring both Matthew and Brady at center ice.

“We’ve had so many great memories on this ice together,” Matthew said, “and now we get to share another one. I just think it’s going to be so special.”

The team is also selling Tkachowda (in a special bowl, nonetheless) and Walt’s Wings at one of their concession stands at the arena.

NOTES: PANTHERS at BLUES

Sasha Barkov is not expected to play tonight or tomorrow in Dallas, but his return to the lineup is imminent . Could he go Tuesday against Connor McDavid and the Oilers?

. Could he go Tuesday against and the Oilers? Radko Gudas plays in No. 900 tonight.

plays in No. 900 tonight. The Panthers will keep Anton Lundell up with the Tkachuk Bros. tonight with Sam Bennett going with Eetu Luostarinen and Sandis Vilmanis .

up with the Tkachuk Bros. tonight with going with and . Starting Goalies: The Panthers will go back to Jacob Markstrom after his big game on Tuesday in Columbus. Expect Akira Schmid tomorrow in Dallas. Joel Hofer is coming off a shootout shutout in Utah and gets a shot at the Panthers tonight.

The Panthers will go back to after his big game on Tuesday in Columbus. Expect tomorrow in Dallas. is coming off a shootout shutout in Utah and gets a shot at the Panthers tonight. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight which means a heapin’ helpin’ of Steve Goldstein, Randy Moller, Katie Engleson , Jessica Blaylock and Ed Jovanovski .

The Panthers are back on local TV tonight which means a heapin’ helpin’ of , and . Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites in Missouri tonight by the local book. If you think Florida makes it three straight wins tonight, a $115 wager cashes $100 if it does.

ON DECK: GAME No. 21

FLORIDA PANTHERS at ST. LOUIS BLUES

When: Sunday, 8 p.m.

Sunday, 8 p.m. Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Enterprise Center, St. Louis Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+ , ESPN+

, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM. Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM. SiriusXM, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)

MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105) This Season — At Florida: Dec. 21. At St. Louis: Saturday

Dec. 21. Saturday Last Season: Blues won 2-0

Blues won 2-0 All-time Regular Season Series: St. Louis Leads 29-15-1, 3 ties

St. Louis Leads 29-15-1, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (11-7-2) LINES

8 Brady Tkachuk // 15 Anton Lundell // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 13 Sam Reinhart // 20 Lars Eller

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 9 Sam Bennett // 95 Sandis Vilmanis

14 Bokondji Imama // 79 Cole Schwindt // 21 Garnet Hathaway

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 6 Radko Gudas

25 Jacob Markstrom

40 Akira Schmid

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt, Jack Devine

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee/LTIR), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body/LTIR)

PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES (9-8-2) LINES

81 Dylan Holloway // 18 Robert Thomas // 21 Jimmy Snuggerud

63 Jake Neighbours // 83 Mason McTavish // 29 Jonatan Berggren

15 Dalibor Dvorsky // 77 Connor McMichael // 99 Pavel Buchnevich

13 Alexey Toropchenko // 22 Pius Suter // 49 Ross Johnston

6 Philip Broberg // 23 Logan Mailloux

72 Justin Barron // 55 Colton Parayko

17 Cam Fowler // 25 Brandon Carlo

30 Joel Hofer

50 Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Calle Rosen

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)