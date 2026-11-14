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SUNRISE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is closing on a return to the lineup after missing the past six weeks with a left knee injury.

Although Barkov is not expected to play this weekend when the Panthers visit St. Louis and Dallas on a back-to-back that starts tonight, it is possible he could return to the lineup Tuesday when Florida plays host to rival Edmonton.

The Panthers’ upcoming schedule certainly sets things up well for a return in the next few games.

If Barkov does not return Tuesday against the Oilers, he could the following Saturday when the Sabres come to town.

Once the Panthers wrap up this weekend’s games, the team plays just three times over the course of the following week and four times in a span of 10 days.

All of those games are at home.

Paul Maurice, who said both Barkov and Brad Marchandcould be back in “two weeks” earlier this week in Columbus, will finally get some practice time with his team.

It also allows for plenty of recovery time between games.

Barkov and Marchand have been skating together for weeks and recently joined the team to get some ice time with their teammates.

The two both took part in morning skates in Columbus on Tuesday and in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The Panthers will have to make some roster moves to get Barkov back on the ice.

When he was first injured back in October, the team put him on LTIR in order to temporarily recapture about $3.9 million of Barkov’s $10 million salary cap hit.

That temporary reduction has allowed the Panthers to move players up from AHL Charlotte and fill roles during injuries.

When the Panthers opened the season, it did so with a 21-man roster — two short of the max due to cap concerns.

Florida would have to return to that once Barkov returns meaning Cole Schwindt and Cole Reinhardt would likely be on the way out barring another injury.

Players who have cleared waivers and are recalled by their NHL team can be returned to their NHL team without going through waivers as long as they don’t spend more than 30 days or play in 10 games.

Schwindt would have to go through waivers again after clearing before the start of the season; he played in his 11th game on Thursday.

Reinhardt has only played in three games, but he is coming up on his 30-day deadline after being recalled by the Panthers on Oct. 17.

Marchand was placed on IR after he was hurt Oct. 6 in Los Angeles meaning he does not hold a roster spot — but the Panthers are still carrying his full salary cap figure.

So, no roster moves would be needed to get Marchand back; he just needs to be activated off IR.

ON DECK: GAME No. 21

FLORIDA PANTHERS at ST. LOUIS BLUES