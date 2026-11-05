Brad Marchand has Injury Update on Potential Panthers Return

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DANIA BEACH — Florida Panthers Brad Marchand and Sasha Barkov are both skating while recovering from injury with Marchand giving an update on when he could be back in the lineup.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new jetBlue Panthers-themed livery at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International on Thursday morning, Marchand said he would be back “soon enough.’’

Last week, coach Paul Maurice said Marchand would be out three more weeks after he sustained a left knee injury on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

Perhaps not that fast.

“I can’t say it’s this month, but probably within five weeks, six weeks,’’ Marchand said.

Marchand said he is actually happy to be out right now considering how he felt after getting hurt while being pulled down as he crashed the net against the Kings.

He had to be helped off the ice by Niko Mikkola and Brady Tkachuk and it did not look good.

Marchand is just happy he’s coming back sometime in the near future.

“I’ve never been so happy to be out for this amount of time,’’ Marchand said. “The injury could have been so much worse. I’ve never hurt my knee before; I didn’t know what to think when I went down. I thought it could be a career-ending type of thing, a season-ending thing.

“When I found out it would be a couple of months or whatever, I was pretty happy that was the case. It has been getting better and stronger every day, we’re working through it.’’

Barkov, whom Maurice said would be out another three weeks, did not have a timeline but said he was glad to be going through the rehab experience with Marchand.

“Hopefully, soon, both of us will be back,’’ Barkov said. “It has been great to share the experience with Marchy, see what he does, how he gets ready.”

Barkov was quick to point out Marchand was Enemy No. 1 back in his Bruins days.

That has changed.

“I like getting to know him better,’’ Barkov said. “I didn’t think I would ever say that.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 17

FLORIDA PANTHERS at WASHINGTON CAPITALS