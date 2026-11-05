Landing at an Airport Near You: The New Florida Panthers jetBlue Plane

DANIA BEACH — Ever wanted to fly on the Florida Panthers plane? Now, thanks to jetBlue, you can.

Sort of.

On Thursday morning, the newest entry into the jetBlue specially themed aircraft collection was unveiled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport.

Sasha Barkov, Brad Marchand, and Bill Zito were among those in attendance for the official unveiling.

”This is pretty cool,” Zito said.

The Airbus A320 is painted in Panthers red with the ‘creeping’ panther (from the team’s secondary shoulder logo) adorning the side with the team’s shield logo on the tail.

The team’s stick-and-palm logo also makes an appearance on the plane’s livery — one which has the special designation ‘Go Cats Go.’

JetBlue has been a longtime sponsor of the team and FLL is one of the airline’s main hubs so, a special Panthers-themed plane is a natural fit.

After all, the airline already has done up some of their jets with the colors and logos of the Boston Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox as well as the Brooklyn Nets.

They even have a Dunkin’ themed plane as well as planes honoring the FDNY, I ❤️ NY, and the New York Jets.

The airline has its corporate headquarters in Long Island City, NY.

Photo @GeorgeRichards

Although the plane’s new look is officially being unveiled this morning, it has already been in use, flying from JFK to the Dominican Republic before landing in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday for the ceremony in Dania Beach.

The Panthers themselves will not be flying in this plane but will remain on their special charter operated by Delta. This is a passenger plane which is in regular jetBlue service.

Air Cat One is scheduled to fly from FLL to Boston Logan later this afternoon.

”I can’t wait,” Zito said, “until this beautiful plane touches down in Boston later this afternoon.”

Stuck in traffic on 95?

You may just catch a glimpse of it.

If not, it will be around.

AT THE GATE: GAME No. 17

FLORIDA PANTHERS at WASHINGTON CAPITALS