St. Augustine’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of front-of-house and kitchen roles, with some nice perks and beachside vibes.

Employer: Hyatt Place St. Augustine / Vilano Beach

Hyatt Place St. Augustine / Vilano Beach Location: Saint Augustine, FL (Vilano Beach)

(Vilano Beach) Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, employee discount

Fast-paced hotel front desk role greeting guests, handling check-ins, payments, and requests. Good fit if you like people, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want growth and training in a beachside setting.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: Medical (eligibility rules), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, growth opportunities

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing the waitlist, and resetting tables in a busy, high-volume restaurant. Great if you have some customer service or food service experience and want flexible hours.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Listed as part-time; description notes full-time

Listed as part-time; description notes full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: Medical (eligibility rules), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, growth opportunities

Kitchen role for cooks with at least 1 year of food prep experience. You’ll follow Harry’s recipes, keep your station clean, and work in a fast-paced line with a tight team.

Employer: Catch 27

Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour , 10–30 hours/week

, Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Host role where you manage reservations, waitlists, and seating while helping run food and buss tables. Strong pick if you want higher hourly pay and like staying organized in a busy dining room.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many spots are open to training and schedule talks if you’re reliable and eager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.