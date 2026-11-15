Opa-locka’s construction scene is busy, and companies are planning ahead. If you’ve got strong estimating skills, there’s a solid opening here with room to grow.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Opa-Locka, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Senior Estimator role supports preconstruction on a mix of commercial, healthcare, industrial, and multifamily projects. You’ll handle detailed cost estimates from concept to final design, lead quantity takeoffs, review subcontractor bids, and help spot value-engineering and cost-saving options.

They’re looking for 5–10+ years of construction estimating experience, strong plan-reading skills, and comfort with tools like Sage Estimating, On-Screen Takeoff, or Bluebeam. The job comes with competitive base pay plus bonus, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/holidays, and a clear path into leadership.

You can apply through LinkedIn or email your resume (Word format) to Amr.Hassan@CyberCoders.com using the JobID in the posting.

If this sounds close to what you do, don’t sit on it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.