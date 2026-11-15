Planning a wedding or party in Saint Johns? A neighbor in Aberdeen (Fruit Cove, FL) is giving away a big batch of wedding decor that can help you save a lot.

A large bundle of wedding reception decorations, great for receptions, showers, or anniversary parties.

What’s included (mixed lot):

Mixed glass candle holders and tealight candles

Decorative flower arrangements in wooden planters

Wedding flower arrangements in burgundy and cream with greenery and ribbon

in with greenery and ribbon “Mr. & Mrs.” script sign

Decorative metal birdcage sets – 3 white and 3 black metal cages

– and metal cages Wedding table number signs and centerpiece stands

Glass-top floral side table

“His & Hers” guest book sign and “Cards & Gifts” lighted sign

and Twenty-two (22) burgundy table runners, about 9 ft long each

Condition: Used for one wedding reception.

Location: Aberdeen neighborhood, Fruit Cove, FL (Saint Johns area)

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

More wedding decor from the same reception, focused on fabric, lights, and small accents.

What’s included (mixed lot):

Two (2) light pink sheer fabric panels

Two (2) burgundy sheer fabric panels

Four (4) white sheer shining embroidered fabric panels Sizes listed as: 180 x 65 , 80 x 65 , 143 x 65 , 91 x 65 (units not specified)

Lot of LED light-up foam batons – 17 white foam and 30 smaller light-up sticks

– and Three (3) clear acrylic display risers

Wedding pearls and pearl trim

300 LED fairy curtain lights with remote control and hanging hooks

with and Burgundy and blush wedding decorations, fabric swatches, white ribbon, and more small pieces

Condition: Lightly used for one event.

Location: Aberdeen neighborhood, Fruit Cove, FL (Saint Johns area)

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A decorative wedding arch with floral garland, shown in photos from the original reception so you can see how it looks set up.

Details:

Arch used as a ceremony or reception focal point

Decorated with matching floral garlands that go with the burgundy and cream theme from the other listings

that go with the burgundy and cream theme from the other listings Photos on the listing show how all the decor pieces work together in a hall

Condition: Used once for a wedding.

Location: Aberdeen neighborhood, Fruit Cove, FL (Saint Johns area)

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested, reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can. Free wedding items tend to get claimed quickly, especially when they all match.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.