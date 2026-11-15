These Satellite Beach kitties are all safe with a local rescue and hoping for a cozy home of their own. Each one is already vetted and waiting to meet you.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Shelter: Helping Overpopulation of Pets End (HOPE)

Health: Fixed (spayed/neutered), vaccinated, tested for FeLV/FIV, and microchipped

This tiny one is all set medically and just needs a family to grow up with. If you’re looking for a young kitten who’s already had the important vet work done, Brave Little Toaster could be a great match.

Contact to adopt: (321) 271-4041 or hopeforbrevard@gmail.com

👉 Meet Brave Little Toaster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Helping Overpopulation of Pets End (HOPE)

Health: Fixed (spayed/neutered), vaccinated, tested for feline leukemia and feline aids (FeLV/FIV), and microchipped

Broccolini is a young cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. With full vetting already done, this tabby is ready to settle into a new home right away.

Contact to adopt: (321) 271-4041 or hopeforbrevard@gmail.com

👉 Meet Broccolini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Shelter: Helping Overpopulation of Pets End (HOPE)

Color: Not listed

Yigi is another Satellite Beach kitty looking for a safe, loving home. For full details on age, health, and personality, please reach out directly to the rescue.

Contact to adopt: (321) 271-4041 or hopeforbrevard@gmail.com

👉 Meet Yigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Satellite Beach, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking to adopt. A quick call or email to Helping Overpopulation of Pets End (HOPE) could be the start of a happy new chapter for you and a very grateful kitty.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.