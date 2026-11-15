St. Augustine has steady demand for people who can keep communities, homes, and schools in great shape. These three full-time roles all offer stable hours and room to grow.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: St Augustine, FL (Shearwater townhome community, 216 units)

(Shearwater townhome community, 216 units) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm + rotating on-call

, Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Hands-on role keeping a large townhome community’s buildings, grounds, pool areas, and amenities in top shape. You’ll handle work orders, make-ready turns, basic repairs, and some on-call work, with strong medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and housing discounts for onsite team members. EPA Type I & II or Universal and a valid driver’s license are required.

Employer: RealManage

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time , varied schedule (may include evenings, weekends, on-call, overtime)

, varied schedule (may include evenings, weekends, on-call, overtime) Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Community-focused role doing preventative maintenance, repairs, janitorial work, and groundskeeping for HOA/condo properties. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ maintenance experience (carpentry, concrete, drywall, fencing, plumbing, painting) and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, and 11 paid holidays.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: St Augustine, FL (K–12 or campus setting)

(K–12 or campus setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time cleaning role in a school or campus environment, taking care of classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and outdoor walkways. No experience or diploma required, and on-the-job training is provided, with a benefits package available for full-time team members—great for someone starting out or re-entering the workforce.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer manages multiple properties and often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.