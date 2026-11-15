St. Pete’s food scene is booming, from beach resorts to neighborhood spots. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running shifts, leading the crew, and keeping the store on budget and on brand. Good fit if you like managing people, staying busy, and growing into higher management.

Employer: Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders Pinellas Park

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000–$60,000 per year

Lead the whole restaurant operation: staff, budgets, inventory, and guest experience. Great for experienced restaurant managers (2+ years) who want steady pay and full responsibility for a busy store.

Employer: SkyBeach Resort

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year + bonus potential

Resort-level leadership role over multiple outlets and banquets, from menu creation to food cost and team building. Ideal for a seasoned chef ready to run upscale waterfront operations and big events.

Employer: Not listed (Basque-inspired neighborhood bistro)

Not listed (Basque-inspired neighborhood bistro) Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$19.00 per hour

New Basque-inspired bistro opening December 2026, hiring AM sous-chef, line cooks, and dishwashers. Scratch kitchen, live-fire cooking, and a pro team—good for cooks with 2+ years’ experience who want to grow with a new concept.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it now so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.