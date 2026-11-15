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🍽️ St. Petersburg FL Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles $16–$100K
St. Pete’s food scene is booming, from beach resorts to neighborhood spots. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work.
Assistant Manager (05022) – 5830 9th Ave N
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role running shifts, leading the crew, and keeping the store on budget and on brand. Good fit if you like managing people, staying busy, and growing into higher management.
Restaurant Store Manager
- Employer: Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders Pinellas Park
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $53,000–$60,000 per year
Lead the whole restaurant operation: staff, budgets, inventory, and guest experience. Great for experienced restaurant managers (2+ years) who want steady pay and full responsibility for a busy store.
Executive Chef
- Employer: SkyBeach Resort
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year + bonus potential
Resort-level leadership role over multiple outlets and banquets, from menu creation to food cost and team building. Ideal for a seasoned chef ready to run upscale waterfront operations and big events.
Back of House Team Member (AM Sous, Line Cook, Dishwasher)
- Employer: Not listed (Basque-inspired neighborhood bistro)
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.00–$19.00 per hour
New Basque-inspired bistro opening December 2026, hiring AM sous-chef, line cooks, and dishwashers. Scratch kitchen, live-fire cooking, and a pro team—good for cooks with 2+ years’ experience who want to grow with a new concept.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it now so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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