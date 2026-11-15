Tampa has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. Each one has a different story, but all of them are ready for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Weight: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Souls of Satos – Tampa Foster

Phone: (919) 426-1862

Louis had a rough start and was found as a puppy after being attacked by another dog, but he’s ready to leave that behind and enjoy life in a loving home. He’s described as a big, playful lovebug who just wants to be part of a family and learn what a happy, safe life feels like.

👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Baby / young (a little over 1 year)

Baby / young (a little over 1 year) Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Compassion Kind Foundation

Clyde has been abandoned twice, first on the side of the road with his sister, and then again after she was adopted and he was left behind. He’s still waiting for someone to finally choose him and give him the forever home he deserves.

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Greyhound

Greyhound Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $750

Shelter: Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions

Phone: (813) 935-3247

HOLLYWELL JOFRA is arriving from Ireland and is described as a lovely, friendly boy who enjoys everything in life. He greets everyone with a wagging tail, loves human company, and is confident and gentle. He’s happy strolling around town or exploring the countryside and may do well with well-behaved older children.

👉 Meet JOFRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / American Staffordshire Terrier mix (profile also notes Poodle/Cane Corso mix)

Poodle (Miniature) / American Staffordshire Terrier mix (profile also notes Poodle/Cane Corso mix) Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Mercy Full Project

Tuesday is a super sweet, loving puppy with lots of energy and curiosity. His profile says he’s energetic, playful, friendly, affectionate, confident, laid-back, and eager to please. He loves playing with other animals and exploring the world, then slowing down for cuddles with his people.

👉 Meet Tuesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Mercy Full Project

Princess is a young pittie mix looking for a family to call her own. Her listing notes she’s with Mercy Full Project and ready for adoption; check her full profile for details on her personality, training, and any home preferences.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult / senior

Adult / senior Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Southern States Bully Rescue

Jelly Bean (also called Mama Llama) is a tiny 5‑pound Chihuahua with a huge personality. Her rescue describes her as a “small dog, big attitude” who acts more like a 100‑pound boss dog than a senior. She’s full of sass and charm and will likely rule your home in the funniest way.

👉 Meet Jelly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Greyhound

Greyhound Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $800

Shelter: Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions

Phone: (813) 935-3247

RAVENSWOOD BIRDIE is a beautiful black greyhound with a fun-loving personality and big enthusiasm for life. She enjoys her walks and exercise, then is happy to snooze the day away. Birdie is affectionate, friendly, used to having children around, and loves being involved in whatever her people are doing.

👉 Meet BIRDIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Greyhound

Greyhound Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut (red fawn)

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut (red fawn) Adoption Fee: $750

Shelter: Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions

Phone: (813) 935-3247

PERCY is a handsome young red fawn boy arriving from Ireland. He has a gentle, loving nature and a playful streak that keeps everyone smiling. Friendly and sociable, he gets along well with other dogs and has an easygoing personality that should help him settle into many types of homes, from busy families to quieter households.

👉 Meet PERCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Greyhound

Greyhound Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $800

Shelter: Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions

Phone: (813) 935-3247

RAVENSWOOD ELLA is a gorgeous black girl with a lively, affectionate personality and a real zest for life. She loves going out for walks and exercise, then curling up for a long snooze. Ella is friendly, well-mannered, used to children, and gets along very well with other dogs, even showing she can accept smaller breeds.

👉 Meet ELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Greyhound

Greyhound Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $800

Shelter: Bay Area Greyhound Adoptions

Phone: (813) 935-3247

GAYTIME LOLA is a beautiful young black greyhound bursting with personality and enthusiasm. She’s always ready for her next adventure and loves stretching her legs, exploring new places, and making the most of every walk. Friendly, sociable, and affectionate, Lola would be especially well-suited to an active home that can enjoy life right along with her.

👉 Meet LOLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tampa, FL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit their links, call the listed shelters, and share their profiles with friends and neighbors so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.