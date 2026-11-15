undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Saint Petersburg & Nearby
Saint Petersburg neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to a stroller and even a free home inspection. Here’s what’s available right now.
Free King Size Mattress with Bedding – Old Northeast
Item: Free king size mattress with comforter and sheets included
Condition: Clean and comfy (per poster)
Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL – pick up in the alley near 10th Ave and 11th Ave NE, between Bay and 1st St
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice full setup if you need a larger bed and basic bedding. Must be able to pick up from the alley.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Beige Leather Armchair with Ottoman – Jungle Terrace-West
Item: Beige leather armchair with matching ottoman
Condition: Described as comfortable
Location: Jungle Terrace-West, St. Petersburg, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Cozy chair and ottoman set that could work well in a living room, reading nook, or study.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Mompush Double Stroller (Does Not Fold) – Gulfport
Item: Mompush double umbrella stroller
Important note: The top part that closes is jammed – it does NOT fold down. The push button on the handlebar is jammed, so it needs to stay open.
Best use: Good as a neighborhood stroller that can remain set up.
Location: Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club, Gulfport, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
The family got a refund and a replacement, so this one is free to someone who can use it as-is.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Home Pest Inspection / Consultation – Old Northeast
Offer: Free inspection / consultation for pests
Service by: Hunt Exterminating
Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL (serving Pinellas County and Tampa Bay)
Source: nextdoor.com
They will come out, inspect your home inside and out, identify what’s in your walls, attic, or kitchen, and show you where pests are getting in. They describe it as no pressure, no obligation, no sales games.
Contact details are in the listing.
👉 See this offer on nextdoor.com
Free items in Saint Petersburg and nearby areas tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.