Saint Petersburg neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to a stroller and even a free home inspection. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Free king size mattress with comforter and sheets included

Condition: Clean and comfy (per poster)

Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL – pick up in the alley near 10th Ave and 11th Ave NE, between Bay and 1st St

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice full setup if you need a larger bed and basic bedding. Must be able to pick up from the alley.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige leather armchair with matching ottoman

Condition: Described as comfortable

Location: Jungle Terrace-West, St. Petersburg, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Cozy chair and ottoman set that could work well in a living room, reading nook, or study.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mompush double umbrella stroller

Important note: The top part that closes is jammed – it does NOT fold down. The push button on the handlebar is jammed, so it needs to stay open.

Best use: Good as a neighborhood stroller that can remain set up.

Location: Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club, Gulfport, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

The family got a refund and a replacement, so this one is free to someone who can use it as-is.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Free inspection / consultation for pests

Service by: Hunt Exterminating

Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL (serving Pinellas County and Tampa Bay)

Source: nextdoor.com

They will come out, inspect your home inside and out, identify what’s in your walls, attic, or kitchen, and show you where pests are getting in. They describe it as no pressure, no obligation, no sales games.

Contact details are in the listing.

👉 See this offer on nextdoor.com

Free items in Saint Petersburg and nearby areas tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.